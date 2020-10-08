Multi Award Winner and "The Mobking" Leading Man,Ciro Dapagio, set to star on Wanda Halcon new TV Series "Broken Arrow"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi Award Winner and "The Mobking" Leading Man,Ciro Dapagio, set to star on Wanda Halcon new TV Series "Broken Arrow" . Wanda Haylcon and Pat Andrew have acquired the television rights to Matthew Pritchards best selling novel titled "Broken Arrow" based on a true story and events occurring in 1966. The Eight Episode series will be the first for Wanda Halcon to be made in Spanish and will have several high profile Spanish actors attached. According to Dapagio, this is a story has all the elements of intrigue you can possibly imagine when body after body starts turning up murdered in the Spanish desert.
Dapagio, who is a rare combination of artistic talent mixed with ferocious street credibility, is scheduled to start filming The MobKing in 2020. “The MobKing,” is based on the life experiences of Dapagio and has been picked up by Wanda Halcyon Television, New Street Pictures to be filmed at Pinewood Studios. Dapagio is also the Executive Producer and leading man in films such as Silent Partners, Brass Knuckles, and Bound, Turning Heel and The Dance. Beginning his acting career in early 2018, Dapagio is already known as a leading man on TV and in movies as a tough guy who will stop at nothing to get what he wants. Dapagio works diligently with his production team to create entertaining content. His persistence has generated millions of social media followers who have contributed to the success of each project that he has released.
Diana R Carter
Dapagio, who is a rare combination of artistic talent mixed with ferocious street credibility, is scheduled to start filming The MobKing in 2020. “The MobKing,” is based on the life experiences of Dapagio and has been picked up by Wanda Halcyon Television, New Street Pictures to be filmed at Pinewood Studios. Dapagio is also the Executive Producer and leading man in films such as Silent Partners, Brass Knuckles, and Bound, Turning Heel and The Dance. Beginning his acting career in early 2018, Dapagio is already known as a leading man on TV and in movies as a tough guy who will stop at nothing to get what he wants. Dapagio works diligently with his production team to create entertaining content. His persistence has generated millions of social media followers who have contributed to the success of each project that he has released.
Diana R Carter
Arykas and Ybots PR
+1 323-237-7582
email us here