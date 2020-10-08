Shakeout Earthquake Drill Scheduled for October 15

One week from today is the annual ShakeOut earthquake drill.

The Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill is a worldwide earthquake safety movement involving 17.1 million people throughout 2020 (and counting). Most participate in ShakeOut by registering to practice "Drop, Cover, and Hold On," and many do much more.

Please visit https://www.shakeout.org/southeast/register/ today to register your organization, school, agency, business or family and perform a ‘Drop, Cover, and Hold On’ drill on Oct. 15, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., or any date and time that works best for you.

The drill can be completed together in-person or at home via videoconferencing. Once registered you will:

Learn how your organization, school, agency, business or family can be more prepared for earthquakes.

Be counted in the world’s largest earthquake drill.

Receive ShakeOut news and other information about earthquakes and preparedness.

Make a difference by motivating others to participate and be prepared.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants are adapting their ShakeOut activities through videoconferencing, choosing staggered or alternative dates, and following local health and safety guidelines (see ShakeOut.org/covid19).