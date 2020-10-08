Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)      

  THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL    
  FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 6, 2020    
  8:00 AM ET    
         
  DIAL IN NUMBERS    
  North America Toll Free:   1-800-908-8370
  International Toll:   1-416-981-9035
  Webcast:   www.magna.com
  Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.    
         
  REBROADCAST INFORMATION    
  Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 13, 2020    
  North America Toll Free:   1-800-558-5253
  International Toll:   1-416-626-4100
  Reservation No.:   21970863  

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations 
louis.tonelli@magna.com    905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com     905-726-7108

Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

