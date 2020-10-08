Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Featured by Transformation Capital

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., a diversified company specializing in the health and wellness direct-selling industry, announces the Company is featured in a recent industry report (https://nnw.fm/XhXSO) by Transformation Capital, an investment banking and business development firm.



Listed by Transformation Capital as one of the fastest-growing small-cap companies in the space, Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) operates two primary subsidiaries: Elepreneurs U.S., LLC, a direct-selling company, and Elevacity® U.S., LLC, a products company. In the report, Transformation Capital notes that Sharing Services Global continues an impressive run during the challenging pandemic environment.

The report looks at the TDSI, or a market capitalization-weighted index of all U.S. publicly traded, direct-selling companies with valuations of more than $25 million. The index started tracking data beginning March 1, 2020, and now stands 56% above the initial end-of-February level, significantly outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling industry. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors. Two of its primary subsidiaries include Elevacity® U.S., LLC (a product sourcing and supply company) and Elepreneurs U.S., LLC (a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force). For more information, visit www.SHRGinc.com, www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com.

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

