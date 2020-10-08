Poly Global Achieves Tallest Tower in Docklands Melbourne

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Global recently reached its milestone to officially becoming the tallest tower in Docklands Digital Harbour precinct as it finalises the level ten concrete pour of the 23-storey commercial development.

Well on its way in construction, the Woods Bagot designed office tower will become a way-finding structure within Docklands, located directly opposite Marvel Stadium, nearby Docklands Harbour and local shopping hub The District.

Poly Global Associate Director of Project Management Andrew Petricola said the company is pleased to have achieved the milestone in line with the project timeline despite reducing operations in accordance with industry restrictions throughout previous months.

“Reaching level ten is an exciting moment for us, officiating the development as the tallest tower in Digital Harbour. Since commencement, we’ve worked diligently with Probuild to efficiently progress with construction, enabling us to remain on schedule for delivery at the end of 2021,” he said.

The project continues to operate in adherence with government official advice, including a reduced onsite workforce of 25 percent and continued application of a COVID Safe Plan, including; mandatory social distancing, face masks, regular temperature testing, no blending of shifts and an increase in hygiene measures onsite.

The 40,000sqm development will consist of 23 levels reaching approximately 91m high once complete.

