Public invited to comment on PFAS Chemical Action Plan

Department of Ecology News Release - Oct. 8, 2020

OLYMPIA – 

The Washington Department of Ecology is asking the public to provide input on a draft Chemical Action Plan (CAP) that addresses per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a class of highly persistent chemicals that do not break down in the environment. Those interested can review and comment on the plan through Dec. 7, 2020.

Exposure to these substances can lead to negative health outcomes, and PFAS have already contaminated some drinking water systems in Washington. The plan’s recommendations offer pathways for protecting people, wildlife, and the environment from PFAS exposure. The CAP also comprehensively assesses the impacts of PFAS chemicals in Washington, and recommends strategies to reduce or mitigate those impacts.

CAPs are advisory in nature, so the plan does not create new regulations or restrictions. Ecology is specifically seeking feedback on the following recommendations outlined in the CAP:

  • Ensuring drinking water is safe
  • Managing environmental PFAS contamination
  • Reducing PFAS in products
  • Understanding and managing PFAS in waste

Members of the public, business and industry representatives, non-governmental organizations, local governments, state agencies, tribal nations, and others can submit comments through Ecology’s online comment form or by emailing ChemActionPlans@ecy.wa.gov. Interested parties can also register to attend an upcoming public comment meeting (Nov. 12, 18, or 19) on the PFAS CAP website. Ecology will review comments and use the feedback to develop the final CAP, expected in 2021.

