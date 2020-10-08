Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Burkina Faso: COVID-19 Awareness by Community Health Workers in Burkina Faso

Community health workers in the Sahel Region, Burkina Faso, share information on how to prevent COVID-19. With the support of EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, World Health Organization (WHO) is raising awareness about the virus among IDPs & vulnerable populations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

