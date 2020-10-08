Work completed, Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail now fully open (published October 8, 2020)

The 39-mile Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail in southern Minnesota is now fully open after construction to widen a segment of the trail and resurface the trail wrapped up this week.

“We’re very pleased to provide a wider and smoother trail for our users,” said Sakatah Lake State Park supervisor Dennis Reindl. “We hope that Minnesotans from near and far will enjoy the improved experience.”

A 6-mile stretch of the trail between Waterville and Elysian was closed through the summer as contractors removed encroaching trees, and replaced culverts and aging pavement. That pavement was the last of the trail’s original surface, first built more than two decades ago.

Completion of this segment capped off an effort to resurface and widen the trail to 10-feet. The old standard for the trail was 8-feet wide.

The Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail is former railroad bed that runs eastward from Mankato, passing through Sakatah Lake State Park before ending east of Interstate 35 in Faribault. It is generally level and wheelchair accessible.

More information is available at mndnr.gov/SakatahTrail.