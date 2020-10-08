Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
EPA Application Period Open for Local Foods, Local Places Program

Application Deadline is October 30, 2020

ocal Foods, Local Places helps communities revitalize neighborhoods through development of local food systems. In 2020, the program is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Local Foods, Local Places aims to support projects that do all of the following:

  • Create livable, walkable, economically vibrant main streets and mixed-use neighborhoods.
  • Boost economic opportunities for local farmers and main street businesses.
  • Improve access to healthy, local food, especially among disadvantaged populations.

See the main Local Foods, Local Places page to learn about past projects.

The Local Foods, Local Places program will provide selected communities planning assistance that centers around a two-day community workshop. At each workshop, a team of experts helps community members develop an implementable action plan that promotes local food and neighborhood revitalization. Workshops have typically been held in person in the selected communities, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, EPA is conducting all workshops online until it is safe to resume in-person visits. Click here to see examples of action plans from community workshops organized through this assistance. This assistance is not a grant, and the program does not provide money directly to communities.

Click here to learn more and apply.

EPA Application Period Open for Local Foods, Local Places Program

