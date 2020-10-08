AG Ferguson, Gov. Inslee issue joint statement regarding today’s oral argument on Trump’s Clean Power Plan rollbacks

Increased pollution from EPA’s new “Affordable Clean Energy” rule will likely cause thousands more illnesses and deaths per year

OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee issued the following statement on today’s oral arguments in Washington’s multistate lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s attempts to roll back the Clean Power Plan and replace it with the “Affordable Clean Energy” rule, which does not require significant carbon emission reductions. The Trump Administration finalized this rule in July 2019.

The oral arguments will be heard today at 6:30 a.m. in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

“Attorneys from our multistate coalition will be in court today challenging the Trump Administration’s unlawful attempts to roll back the Clean Power Plan. The Trump Administration’s new ‘Affordable Clean Energy’ rule is neither affordable nor clean. It’s a thinly veiled attempt to loosen restrictions on coal power plants. It incentivizes the continued use of coal-fired power and does nothing to address carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants, or address climate change. The administration’s own analysis shows that the increased air pollution and carbon emissions allowed under this plan will injure or kill thousands of additional people across the country. Trump’s EPA has a track record of pandering to fossil fuel industry interests at the expense of human health and the environment, and it shows: Washington has won seven cases challenging the EPA’s shortsighted decisions. We look forward to seeing them in court again. We will continue fighting for clean air for all Washingtonians.”

In August 2019, Ferguson, in a coalition of 22 states and seven local governments, filed a petition for review challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to repeal the Clean Power Plan. More information about this case is available here: https://www.atg.wa.gov/news/news-releases/ag-ferguson-files-lawsuit-challenging-repeal-and-replacement-clean-power-plan

