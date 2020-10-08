CDPHP Medicare Plans Rank among the Highest in New York State, Nation

/EIN News/ -- Albany, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is thrilled to announce that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has ranked its Medicare PPO plan with 5 out of 5 Stars and Medicare HMO plan with a 4.5 out of 5 Star Rating, among the highest in New York state and the nation.

Medicare Star Ratings provide consumers with valuable information needed to compare health plans. Each year, CMS rates Medicare plans on a scale of 1 to 5 stars, with 5 stars representing the highest quality. The Star Rating System is an important feature of the Medicare Advantage program, as it encourages health insurers to strive for higher quality, which results in members receiving better care.

“CDPHP Medicare Advantage plans continue to be the top choice of local seniors to enhance their coverage and gain access to extras that will keep them living their healthiest lives,” said CDPHP president and CEO, John D. Bennett, MD. “I am also thrilled that our plans are yet again top-rated in New York state and the nation, proving that CDPHP plans offer members quantity AND quality,” he added.

The overall scores are based on several key categories, including:

Staying healthy: screening tests and vaccines

Managing chronic (long-term) conditions

Member experience with the drug and health plan

Member complaints, problems getting services, and improvement in the drug and health plan’s performance

Health plan customer service

New for 2021

Effective January 1, most CDPHP Medicare members will enjoy the following:

$0 PCP office visits and $0 mail-order for hundreds of generic medications.

for hundreds of generic medications. $0 cost-share for telemedicine services through Doctor On Demand.

through Doctor On Demand. 12 acupuncture visits during a period of 90 days for chronic low back pain, and up to 10 visits for any diagnosis at a 50 percent coinsurance of the Medicare allowed amount.

and up to 10 visits for any diagnosis at a 50 percent coinsurance of the Medicare allowed amount. Two hearing aids for a low, fixed copayment each.

A digital smoking cessation program at a $0 copayment.

at a $0 copayment. 14 meals over seven days (two meals per day) from a CDPHP-approved provider following an inpatient hospital stay at a $0 copayment.

The annual election period for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7, 2020.

Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

