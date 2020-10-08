DAVID STIRLING PRESENTS AT HATCH CENTER FOR GLOBAL PEACE AND STABILITY SYMPOSIUM

Stirling joined Robert C. O’Brien, U.S. National Security Advisor; Jon M. Huntsman, Jr., former U.S. ambassador to Russia, China, and Singapore; and other representatives from government and the private sector to discuss current challenges and future opportunities around the world

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- doTERRA Founding Executive and CEO David Stirling joined a prestigious line-up of government and private sector representatives at the Hatch Center Symposium for Global Peace and Stability on October 8, 2020 in Salt Lake City to discuss current challenges and future opportunities. The featured speakers for the event were Robert C. O’Brien, U.S. National Security Advisor, Jon M. Huntsman, Jr., former U.S. ambassador to Russia, China, and Singapore; and Stirling.

Additional presenters included Khosrow Semnani, CEO of SK Hart Management; Carine Clark, Tech CEO and Silicon Slopes Executive Board Member; and Josh Holt, U.S. citizen and former political prisoner in Venezuela.

Stirling was asked to give a private sector perspective to the symposium’s considerations due to doTERRA’s vast and unique global footprint. Today, doTERRA sells its products in over 125 countries, and sources more than 170 different oils from 47 countries. Through doTERRA’s unique model, the company provides and directly supports over 300,000 sourcing related jobs, which impacts many more lives.

Stirling opened the event speaking on how doTERRA is striving to do its part to enable peace within the communities and countries in which it operates.

“As a leader in economic growth and corporate accountability, doTERRA understands the responsibility and appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with individuals, organizations, and associations who are dedicated to facilitating dialogue and fostering solutions to issues faced around the world,” said Stirling. “It is doTERRA’s feeling that people across countries and cultures share far more in common that brings them together, than differences that push them apart. Every effort that can be made at a government level to promote greater peace, stability, freedom, and human dignity, should be championed and supported.”

He added, “Our mantra at doTERRA is to pursue what’s pure. While this pursuit may start with pure essential oils, it also includes pursuit of pure business relationships and ends with pure intentions to bless humanity.”

He closed his address, which can be found here, by stating: “[W]e honor, respect, and support the work that leaders around the world do to foster peace and stability among nations and people. We are particularly grateful for anyone who is laboring on behalf of these individuals who are finally being brought out of poverty and are most susceptible to the sometimes-unintended impact of government conflicts and trade disputes.”

