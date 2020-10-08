Device Cycles Partners with CTS Mobility

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Device Cycles, the leading provider of device trade-in and buy-back solutions for enterprise and major brands, is proud to announce their partnership with CTS Mobility.

CTS Mobility is a National Value-Added Reseller and Integrator of Mobility Solutions for SMB, Enterprise & Government markets. Their major partners include Apple, Samsung and Verizon.

Device Cycles Company CEO, Michael Santos commented on the announcement stating, “We are incredibly thrilled and honored to partner with CTS Mobility. Our trade-in and asset recovery programs are a great way to incentivize their customers to purchase new devices while increasing sales and providing brand loyalty towards our programs.”

VP of Business Development, Thamoor Ansari also commented, “After connecting with the team at CTS, I knew a partnership would be a great fit. We’re excited to bring more value to CTS’s partners by leveraging our trade-in solutions.”

About Device Cycles

Device Cycles, one of the fastest growing companies, is a leading provider of device trade-in and buyback solutions. Our offerings present an added value to partners that generate financial value by extending the life cycle of used devices. We’re redefining a better future in the way people think about the use of everyday technology by giving devices a new life that they never knew existed.

To learn more on how Device Cycles can create a customized trade-in solution that works best for you, visit www.devicecycles.com

For information contact:

Thamoor Ansari

VP of Business Development

408-502-9226

tansari@devicecycles.com