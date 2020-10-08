Yamaha Wolverine RMAX 1000 Models Now in Select Dealers Nationwide

Yamaha to Host Livestream Covering the Class-Leading Side-by-Sides October 21

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA’s all-new, class-leading 2021 Wolverine RMAX 1000 Side-by-Sides (SxS) have been arriving at Yamaha dealers nationwide since their debut early last month. In addition, Yamaha plans to host a livestream on October 21 to discuss some of the market-leading features and benefits of the Proven Off-Road RMAX 1000 models.



Built with pride and Assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, the Wolverine RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000 are Yamaha’s latest revolutionary Proven Off-Road SxS vehicles available in two- and four-seat configurations. Yamaha dealers are already starting to receive the first production run, with more on the way daily from the U.S.-based factory.

The Wolverine RMAX 1000 lineup delivers a new level of performance with Yamaha’s all-new 999cc parallel twin engine housed in an optimized new chassis, superior FOX 2.0 QS3 suspension with optional iQS shock technology, new Yamaha D-Mode system adapted from the high-performance YZF-R1 supersport motorcycle, the industry’s only Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty, along with many other proven Real World Tech features, ensuring Yamaha’s renown durability and reliability.

“We’re excited to see the all-new RMAX 1000 models coming off our Georgia production line, arriving at Yamaha dealers across the country, and getting into the hands of customers,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “The core recreational off-road community immediately knew when we announced the RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000 Side-by-Sides last month, this is exactly what they want and must have. It’s an exciting time for Yamaha, our dealers, and our off-roading family. With so many class-dominating features, the Wolverine RMAX 1000 lineup is a gamechanger, delivering customer-favorite features with Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road performance, durability, and reliability.”

Following up the virtual launch in September, Yamaha is planning an in-depth public livestream with key personnel to discuss how these class-leading vehicles were developed, tested, and delivered as the new pinnacle of SxS performance. The event will be hosted on multiple Yamaha Outdoors social platforms at 6 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 21. Additional details will follow on the @YamahaOutdoors Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter social pages.

The virtual event will take customers behind the scenes at one of Yamaha’s shops in Georgia. Viewers can expect to see and hear what makes the all-new 2021 Wolverine RMAX 1000 lineup the Proven Off-Road class-leader in ultimate performance, extreme capability, power delivery, versatility, reliability, and cabin comfort. The presentation will even include a live Q&A session for attending viewers.

The 2021 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 is now available at Yamaha dealers nationwide starting at a $19,799 MSRP in Alpine White and Armor Gray. The Wolverine RMAX4 1000 in Armor Gray begins at $21,299 MSRP. Starting at a $21,999 MSRP and equipped with additional features, XT-R Editions are available in a new adventure-ready Covert Green color. LE models, which feature all XT-R upgrades along with Fox iQS intelligent suspension and a factory-installed stereo, are available in a new Cobalt Metallic with a starting price of $23,299 MSRP.

To find your nearest dealer offering the all-new Wolverine RMAX 1000 models, along with the entire Proven Off-Road lineup, visit YamahaOutdoors.com. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors or search the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #RMAX1000 #RMAX2 #RMAX4 #ProvenOffRoad #REALizeYourAdventure #AssembledInUSA #Yamaha10YearBelt

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Newby – ATV & SxS Sr. Communications Specialist

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8b858bb-b9e0-4890-a5d4-e707583fe2ba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45f393fc-099b-4aa9-a251-600531695b98

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9d324df-7d7b-49ba-84df-1215fa85bdc8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bf5a505-5447-42e1-9ce7-f899b6ffb7d3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff1fb290-33f0-40b5-b9ad-183c55ea8b2b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff5331e8-258e-463a-9e73-acde8da4b85b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9114009-3690-488c-ac6b-1b9a02fc1d8c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa6b60cd-1d52-4225-a322-7ccd03eeaf55