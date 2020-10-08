Crawford & Company Launches Virtual Assist, an Online Marketplace

The virtual desk solution is powered by Crawford’s full suite of services

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates, is pleased to announce the launch of Virtual Assist, an online marketplace that empowers adjusters to request individual services that support desk adjusting operations. The virtual assist portal provides access to the full suite of Crawford offerings, ranging from digital tools like Crawford's YouGoLook self-service app to traditional field services like appraisal.



"Crawford is a recognized industry leader in innovation, and we are thrilled to bring this platform to our clients. Virtual Assist® incorporates our cutting-edge technology and services to streamline the claims handling process for adjusters. Claims can now be resolved faster while lowering overall costs," commented Larry Thomas, global president, Crawford Specialty Solutions.

Adjusters will be able to log on the Crawford's Virtual Assist platform and quickly select the services that best fit to their needs. The list of offerings includes digital tools (self-service app, 3D scan), on-demand services (roof inspection, property inspection, auto inspection), contractor services (managed repair, emergency services), field services (appraisal, adjustment, content) and expert services (building consultancy, forensic accounting). The solution will be available in the U.S. beginning on October 1, 2020.

"Crawford is committed to developing customer focused solutions that help push the boundaries of the industry. Looking towards the future, we remain focused on bringing forth new approaches that simplify the claims process as we continue to fulfill our purpose of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities around the world," added Rohit Verma, chief executive officer, Crawford & Company.

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com .

