Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (7th October 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 07 October 2020 confirm 182 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 9,442.

- Recoveries: 5,781

The breakdown of the new cases is:

- Contacts and Alerts (177): Kampala (110), Gulu (10), Moyo (9), Gomba (6), Koboko (5), Wakiso (7), Moroto (4), Soroti (4), Yumbe (4), Amuru (3), Kotido (3), Buvuma (2), Arua (1), Dokolo (1), Katakwi (1), Lamwo (1), Luwero (1), Maracha (1), Nabilatuk (1), Obongi (1), Kaberamaido (1) and Adjumani (1).

- 4 returnees: Saudi Arabia (1), Qatar (1), Oman (1), South Sudan (1).

- 1 truck driver from Mutukula Point of Entry.