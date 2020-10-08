TBI Adds Armor’s Leading Cybersecurity Software to Provider Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TBI, the nation’s leading technology brokerage firm, announces the addition of Armor® to its provider portfolio. Armor is a leading global cybersecurity software company. Its flagship product, Armor Anywhere, is used by over 1,000 organizations in 40 countries, providing them with threat detection and response and helping them meet their compliance requirements. Armor Anywhere secures workloads no matter where they reside, on premises or in public, hybrid, private or multi-cloud environments.

Armor Anywhere is now available for TBI’s partner community and their customers. Armor Anywhere is a comprehensive, easy-to-use security platform comprised of the market’s top security tools, and it can be activated in minutes. As such, customers using Armor Anywhere do not have to spend valuable time and resources integrating and managing an array of security point solutions because it is an all-in-one solution. Armor is delivered in a consumption- based model. Armor was recently recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services and as a CWPP Provider in the Gartner Emerging Technologies: Functionality Spectrum for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms.

“We are extremely excited to bring Armor into the fold, as TBI continues to make significant investments in best- of- breed security offerings. Armor carries an incredible brand in the Channel, with a proven track record of success and recently named as a MDR representative vendor and CWPP provider by Gartner. TBI partners should take advantage of the tremendous value of Armor’s solutions like Armor Anywhere, which enables customers to both significantly cut their security technology and compliance costs while increasing their revenues, as they protect their data and comply with regulatory mandates,” said Marco Sanchez, TBI’s Senior Director of Sales. “We are confident that Armor will assist our partners in growing their security business.”

“In addition to serving as the trusted technology advisor to its partners, TBI, one of the oldest and most respected Master Agents, is also known for sourcing the best technology solutions,” said Mark Woodward, Armor CEO. “Being selected as a vendor in TBI’s provider portfolio is an honor and further exemplifies the market’s adoption of Armor Anywhere as the security platform of choice for partner organizations and enterprises.”

Armor’s Global Partner Program includes multi-tenant management capabilities, financial incentives, tailored training and new marketing programs to drive increased pipeline and revenue. Armor’s Global Partner Program offers benefits for VARs and Resellers, sub-agents and MSPs, including Rackspace, Technologent, Pulsant and Crayon, among others.

About TBI

TBI is North America’s largest privately held Master Agent. Since 1991, TBI has served as a technology services distributor, assisting Systems Integrators, VARs, MSPs, IT consultants, developers, software distributors and more in advising and sourcing the right technology solutions. TBI serves as a partner’s advocate, ensuring the proper provisioning of cloud, internet, data, mobility, voice, and managed services from best-in-class service providers to achieve clients’ desired business outcomes. With a 75+ person back-office, TBI partners are fully supported by pre- and post-sales operations, commissions analysts and project managers. Solutions engineers and subject matter experts along with training and an award-winning marketing team empower its partners to be the foremost authority to advise and source all of their clients’ technology needs in over 40 countries. For more information visit www.tbicom.com and follow TBI on LinkedIn.

About Armor

Armor is a global cybersecurity software company that simplifies protecting data and applications in private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Armor Anywhere provides technology to detect and respond to threats and can be activated in minutes. Armor also helps organizations comply to major regulatory frameworks and controls. Armor combines workload protection, analytics from cloud-native sources, and other security data to provide unparalleled insight into threats facing organizations. Armor’s cybersecurity experts monitor customer environments 24/7/365 and if an attack takes place, helps customers respond quickly and effectively. Armor protects over 1000 customers in over 40 countries. To learn more, visit www.armor.com or follow @armor on Twitter.

