CAE Partners With Education Research and Development Institute

Non-Profit Educational Assessments Provider Joins Community of Top Education Leaders to Support Student Success

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE), a leading provider of performance-based, authentic assessments measuring essential college and career readiness skills, announced it joined the Education Research and Development Institute (ERDI). Partnering with the well-respected 35-year-old organization, CAE will contribute as a thought leader and work collaboratively to develop insights that will inform the evolution of its student-centric educational solutions and services.



“We are honored to partner with ERDI whose members comprise our country's top education practice leaders committed to ensuring all students have access to the highest quality learning experiences,” said Bob Yayac, president and CEO of CAE. “Joining ERDI’s community allows CAE to leverage the latest in PK-12 research and on-the-ground experience to best meet the needs of students today and into the future.”

ERDI gathers top PK-12 education leaders and solutions providers from more than 250 school districts across the U.S. who are focused on the continuous improvement of public education, to analyze, discuss, and propose solutions for current problems of practice in education.

“CAE is a wonderful addition to our community of talented educational innovators who inspire excellence and enrich the achievement of all learners,” said Dr. Jennifer Ferrari, president of ERDI. “They are dedicated to contributing beneficial information and data helping educators to identify and improve students’ real-world skills.”

CAE was recently an expert presenter in ERDI’s first-ever 2020 Virtual Fall Institute, “Leading in a New Education Paradigm”. Engaging with education leaders and secondary school superintendents, CAE shared its research data on the importance of problem-solving, critical thinking and communication skills for students’ future success.

“For educational institutions, returning to business as usual may not be feasible in the foreseeable future,” said Doris Zahner, chief academic officer, CAE. “Educators should remain focused on content, but also must understand students’ college and career readiness skills and how to measure students’ areas of strength and opportunities for improvement.”

About CAE

CAE is a leader in developing performance-based, authentic assessments that measure students' strengths and opportunities for improvement in the essential college and career readiness skills most in demand by higher education institutions and employers - critical thinking, problem solving, and written communication. Since 2002, more than 800,000 students at over 1,300 K-12 and higher education institutions globally have completed CAE’s flagship assessments: CLA+ and CWRA+. A mission-driven, non-profit organization, CAE also partners with its clients to design a range of customized best-practice performance-task model assessment solutions that measure the constructs considered most important to students and educators, including ministries of education, major consortia, foundations, and leading university and secondary education institutions. To learn more, please visit www.cae.org.

