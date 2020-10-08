Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: Online Sales Now the ‘New Normal’

Gould, NPI Places Tens of Millions in Sales on Amazon

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American consumer shopping behavior has been forever changed.

Ever since the pandemic hit, consumers have switched from shopping at brick-and-mortar to online purchases.

“Even now, as more people are venturing outside, a recent global Selligent survey of 5,000 consumers shows that 36 percent of consumers are shopping online weekly, which is up almost 10 percent from pre-coronavirus levels,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International. “The survey of North American and European consumers also shows that 28 percent of consumers say they will continue to shop mostly online even when life returns to the new normal."

Retailers have seen huge increases in their online sales during the pandemic.

“Industry leaders, such as John Mackey , who co-founded Whole Foods Market forty years ago, believe some consumers will not go back to in-store shopping,” Gould said. “Online sales had been overtaking in-store purchases before COVID-19, which just accelerated this trend.”

Gould, whose company works with health and wellness brands to expand in the U.S., says companies cannot ignore this new reality.

“Brands have to make sure they have a robust presence online,” said Gould, who has placed tens of millions in sales on Amazon during the past decade.

To help health and wellness brands achieve success in the United States, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which places all the services a company needs to sell its brands in America under the NPI umbrella.

“I founded NPI as a one-stop global brand management company,” Gould said. “We always have worked to place brands in brick-and-mortar locations and with online e-commerce sites. Now, we have to make sure we place an even greater emphasis on our clients’ online reach.”

NPI primarily works with international companies to ship their products to America and meet all U.S. Custom and FDA labeling guidelines. NPI provides product liability insurance, markets the brands to online and brick-and-mortar outlets, and promotes the products through strategic public relations and social media campaigns.

“To succeed in the retail industry, you have to adapt to changing trends,” Gould said. “COVID-19 made online sales even more vital than they were before.”

