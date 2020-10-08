Good360 Surpasses $10 Billion in Goods Donated and Names Retail & Merchandising Executive Mark White Chairman of the Board and Finance Executive Peter Resnick as Vice Chair

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, is pleased to announce the appointment of board member and retail and merchandising executive Mark White as Chairman of the Board. White succeeds board Chairman Bob Schwartz, who will continue to serve on the board after completing his five-year term as Chairman. Additionally, board member and finance executive Peter Resnick has been named Vice Chairman.

“Mark and Peter are both longtime board members and have brought a tremendous amount of knowledge and expertise to our board and to Good360,” said Bob Schwartz, Chairman of the Board. “We have now distributed more than $10 billion in needed goods to tens of thousands of nonprofits, and we continue to draw world-class corporations that care, and that are looking for trusted and effective ways to contribute goods to those in need. Mark and Peter’s experience will be fantastic board leadership for our continuing journey in product philanthropy success.”

Mark White recently served as Senior Vice President of Merchandising Services for The Home Depot, where he was responsible for leading the company’s in-store experience, field merchandising and merchandising execution efforts, and where he also led the Crown Bolt subsidiary business. Mark is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Bold City Group, a global strategic advisory and management consulting firm that serves leading retailers, consumer products companies and retail service providers. Mark has served on the Board of Directors for Good360 since 2013. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Jacksonville University (CG&S Institute) and Gourmet Warehouse, Inc. He previously served on the Feeding America Board of Directors from 2005 through 2013 (Emeritus Board).

“It is an honor to serve as Good360’s Chairman of the Board,” said White. “The economic crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has driven a tremendous need for personal and household items, and Good360 has distributed more than $175 million in donated goods for COVID-19 relief and recovery alone. This is a critical time to provide essential goods to those in need, and my deep experience in retail, marketing, merchandising, logistics and manufacturing allows me to effectively support and drive Good360’s strategic direction. I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the executive team to continue the great work we’re doing.”

Peter Resnick, a nine-year board member, currently serves as Vice President, Forensic Services at Charles River Associates, a leading global consulting firm that offers business, financial and economic consulting services to major law firms, corporations and governments around the world. Resnick’s track record in financial consulting, forensic accounting and fraud investigations has included law firms and Fortune 500 companies in an array of industries, including high-tech manufacturing, software, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, waste and food services. He is regularly tapped for expert testimony and analysis at trial, deposition, arbitration and mediation proceedings.

“I’m proud to be part of the board that has helped to make Good360 the go-to solution for companies looking for a socially responsible way to donate high-need goods,” said Resnick. “Donating product isn’t just ‘giving stuff’ – these generous donations provide hope and transform the lives of millions of individuals who have been impacted by disasters, challenging life circumstances and of course, COVID-19.”

“Good360 thanks Bob for his continued service as a member of our board, and for his years of leadership as Chairman,” said Matt Connelly, CEO of Good360. “We welcome Mark and Peter as they take on their new board leadership roles. As we look to the future, we will continue to face unprecedented need for donated goods, and the strength of our board is among our greatest assets.”

About Good360

As the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, we partner with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through our network of diverse nonprofits that support people in need. Good360 has distributed more than $10 billion in donated goods around the world, helping its network of more than 90,000 prequalified nonprofits strengthen communities and improve the lives of millions. Good360 is proud to partner with corporate donors such as Walmart, UPS, CVS Health Foundation, Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, RH, American Eagle Outfitters, Tempur Sealy International, Mattel, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, and JPMorganChase. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

