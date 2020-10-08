Copperstate Farms Introduces Medical Cannabis Brand DNA Genetics to Arizona Wholesale Market

Copperstate Farms holds an exclusive license to cultivate, manufacture, sell, and distribute DNA Genetics branded cannabis products in Arizona

PHOENIX, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, recently expanded its wholesale offerings to include award-winning, international cannabis brand DNA Genetics.



Copperstate Farms holds the exclusive right to cultivate, manufacture, sell and distribute DNA Genetics products in Arizona. In 2019, the brand introduced 12,000 seeds to Copperstate’s cultivation facility, ultimately refining fifteen premium strains for market that officially debuted at Sol Flower dispensaries in Sun City and Tempe, Arizona.

“We are delighted at the high level of quality we have been able to achieve in our greenhouse. As the top wholesaler in the state it’s important we deliver a diverse selection of sun-grown, full spectrum flower to Arizona patients. Given that, we are thrilled to expand the distribution of DNA Genetics to all our wholesale customers,” said Copperstate Farms CEO Pankaj Talwar.

Top phenotypes under wholesale at licensed Arizona medical marijuana dispensaries include: 4 Prophets, Skywalker OG, Kosher Dawg, Lemon OG, Holy Grail Kush, Miss DNA, and Recon. Fifteen dispensary locations have already added DNA Genetics products to their retail offerings.

Established in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni, DNA Genetics has won more than 200 industry awards worldwide. Over the last decade, the brand has built a reputation for formulating top-tier cannabis strains and developing proven genetic selection and breeding techniques.

"Don and I are excited to finally get DNA products out to more people in the Arizona market through Copperstate's wholesale channels. We can't wait to offer our flower to the entire state of Arizona," said Yarkoni, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of DNA Genetics.

Copperstate Farms is home to the largest indoor cannabis greenhouse in the U.S. at 1.7 million square-feet with 40 acres under glass. The company currently has 50 medical cannabis strains in development and 50 in production.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is a licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot facility and 40-acre greenhouse grow in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model.

