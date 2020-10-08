Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ITW Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast

/EIN News/ -- GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) will issue its third quarter 2020 results on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its third quarter earnings webcast at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

To access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:
ITW Q3 2020 Earnings Webcast

If you are a participant on the conference call, please dial 1-877-201-0168 (domestic) or 1-647-788-4901 (international) 10 minutes prior to the 9:00 a.m. CDT start time. The passcode is “ITW.”

Following the webcast, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com/. An audio-only replay will be available from October 23 through October 30 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (domestic) or 1-416-621-4642 (international). The passcode is 6695483.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com.

Media Contact      Investor Relations
Illinois Tool Works     Illinois Tool Works
Trisha Knych Karen Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7566  Tel: 224.661.7433
mediarelations@itw.com  investorrelations@itw.com

Primary Logo

