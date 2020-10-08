ITW Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast

/EIN News/ -- GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) will issue its third quarter 2020 results on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its third quarter earnings webcast at 9:00 a.m. CDT.



To access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:

ITW Q3 2020 Earnings Webcast

If you are a participant on the conference call, please dial 1-877-201-0168 (domestic) or 1-647-788-4901 (international) 10 minutes prior to the 9:00 a.m. CDT start time. The passcode is “ITW.”

Following the webcast, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com/ . An audio-only replay will be available from October 23 through October 30 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (domestic) or 1-416-621-4642 (international). The passcode is 6695483.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com.