EDRM Shifts ExpoCom to E-Discovery Day

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Minn., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that its inaugural Expo will support the 6th annual E-Discovery Day on December 4, 2020.

“With Legalweek reclaiming their coveted February dates, EDRM will realign our resources into the flagship all-community celebration, E-Discovery Day,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist, EDRM. “E-Discovery Day, created by EDRM Guardian Partner Exterro, with the Expo powered by EDRM is known for its great educational content and real-life gatherings. EDRM will provide our virtual platform for the shared experience and technology updates our community is craving.”

“We’re excited to bring together supporting organizations within the legal community for the sixth year to celebrate and bring more awareness to the e-discovery industry,” said Exterro Chief Marketing Officer Bill Piwonka. “EDRM’s Expo is a fun, innovative new addition to E-Discovery Day, and we encourage more organizations to join in support of this industry-wide day of celebration.”

The E-Discovery Day Expo will feature an avatar based immersive virtual venue providing a shared social experience, virtual booths, conversations in the hallway, networking events and EDRM’s signature bespoke events.

Learn more about E-Discovery Day and register here: https://www.e-discoveryday.com/

Organizations interested in participating or supporting the expo: please reach out to info@edrm.net for more information.

About E-Discovery Day

E-Discovery Day was started in 2015 as a way for the e-discovery industry to come to together to celebrate the vital and growing role that e-discovery plays in the legal process. As an industry-wide, vendor-neutral celebration, E-Discovery Day brings legal professionals together on one day with webinars, educational and networking events, CLE opportunities, social media conversations, and more. The number of supporters, participants, and related events has grown each year, with more than 3000 e-discovery and legal professionals participating in E-Discovery Day in 2019.





About Exterro

Exterro was founded with the simple vision that applying the concepts of process optimization and data science to how companies manage digital information and respond to litigation would drive more successful outcomes at a lower cost. We remain committed to this vision today as we deliver a fully integrated Legal GRC platform that enables our clients to address their regulatory, compliance and litigation risks more effectively and at lower costs. With software solutions that span privacy, legal operations, compliance, cybersecurity and information governance, Exterro helps some of the world’s largest organizations work smarter and more efficiently. For more information, visit exterro.com.

Ron J. Rambo Jr.

Marketing Content & Communications Manager

Exterro, Inc.

ron.rambo@exterro.com﻿

(503) 501-5104

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

EDRM Media Contact

Kaylee Walstad

Chief Strategy Officer

EDRM

kaylee@edrm.net

800-910-2285







