Aligos Therapeutics Presents Coronavirus Therapeutic Screening Assay Development at ISIRV-AVG Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Aligos), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that the company is presenting an e-poster at the virtual Therapeutics for COVID-19 meeting held by the International Society for Influenza and other Respiratory Virus Diseases-Antiviral Group (ISIRV-AVG), taking place October 6 – 8 from noon to 4 p.m. GMT.



The e-poster highlights Aligos’ recently developed assay to identify protease inhibitor candidates potentially suitable for use as coronavirus therapeutics. Presentation information is as follows:

E-Poster Title: Evaluation of SARS-CoV-2 3C-like protease inhibitors using self-assembled monolayer desorption ionization mass spectrometry

E-Poster number: AAVGV0025

Presenter: Jerome Deval, Ph.D., Senior Director, Head of Biochemistry

Date/time: The e-poster will is available for the duration of the conference.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., is a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and coronaviruses as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its workforce has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

Please visit www.aligos.com for more information.

