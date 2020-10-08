BURSTING SILVER AND D2L DELIVER ONLINE LEARNING AS PARTNERS

Leading IT Solutions Provider Uses Brightspace to Educate Its Customers

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that it is partnering with Toronto-based Bursting Silver Inc. to provide online learning for their customer base. Bursting Silver is a leading information technology company specializing in delivering membership management and online learning for clients in the association, regulatory, and union sectors.

Bursting Silver needed a learning management system that was a proven market leader, backed by a strong implementation and support team, and integrated well with the iMIS and customer relationship management products they already had in place.

D2L’s Brightspace platform met all those criteria, and more.

“Our clients are continually looking for ways to strengthen their relationships with their members and support them throughout their member journey” says Al Povoledo, Partner and CEO of Bursting Silver. “With D2L, we are now able to provide our clients with an online education platform that engages their membership. The platform offers easy ways to build certification and continuing education programs, and online training. We’re also able to integrate this experience with their CRM systems to create a 360-degree view of their members.”





“We’re really excited to be working with the Bursting Silver team,” says John Baker, president and CEO of D2L. “They’re a fast-growing player in the Canadian IT space and are on a great trajectory. We’re looking forward to working with them to serve their customers for years to come as we grow and innovate together.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure , reliable platform that lets you create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your learners, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access . Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for associations and #8 overall by prominent industry analyst Craig Weiss and it was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

ABOUT BURSTING SILVER

Bursting Silver is a professional IT services company that specializes in providing innovative and full-scale IT business solutions for our clients in the association, regulatory and union sectors. Our core competencies focus on implementing Member Management (iMIS) and Online Learning (Brightspace) solutions for our clients in these sectors. Our full-scope team is made up of more than 70 professionals with expertise in all areas of IT systems implementation, including project management, business process analysis/redesign, product configuration, data migration, custom development, systems integration, web site design, quality assurance testing, and ongoing managed IT services. Learn more about Bursting Silver at www.burstingsilver.com.



