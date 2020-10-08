Strada Education Network Commits Additional $1.2M to Fund Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarships and Program Enhancements

Strada grant brings the number of JRF/Strada Scholars to 42; provides vital program support

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) announced today a $1.2 million grant from social impact nonprofit Strada Education Network to support its mission of education and leadership development for under-resourced college students.

The grant builds on Strada’s 2017 award of $6.5 million, which funds 30 JRF Scholars. The latest grant will fund four-year scholarships and mentoring for 12 additional JRF Scholars who entered college this fall, bringing the number of Strada-supported scholars to 42, the most sponsored by a single donor at one time. It also continues Strada’s support for JRF’s annual Mentoring and Leadership Conference in New York City and for the first time will enable a select group of college students who participate in “JRF Impact,” an online version of JRF’s student support program, to participate in conference activities.

“Strada Education Network shares in our mission to create supportive educational pathways for young people with financial need, and we are very grateful for Strada’s ongoing partnership, especially during these challenging times,” said Della Britton Baeza, president and CEO of the Jackie Robinson Foundation. “The new funds enable us to expand the number of talented students, who proudly embrace the values and legacy of our namesake, as they develop their leadership potential and pursue self-actualizing careers.”

William D. Hansen, president and CEO of Strada Education Network, said: “We know that COVID-19 has had a concerning, disproportionate impact on our communities of color, and early college enrollment data signal that low-income students are dropping out or delaying college-going plans this fall. We are proud to expand our work with the Jackie Robinson Foundation to ensure that more students can access financial support, mentorship, and work experience to prepare them for lifelong success. Honoring Jackie Robinson’s retired baseball number, 42, we are proud to support 42 JRF Scholars.”

About Strada Education Network

Strada Education Network is a pioneering social impact organization dedicated to improving lives by forging clearer and more purposeful pathways between education and employment. Our approach combines innovative research, thought leadership, strategic philanthropy, mission-aligned investments and a network of affiliate organizations. Together, we work to create a new education-employment system that better serves the millions of Americans seeking to complete postsecondary education and training, gain clear value from those experiences, and build meaningful careers. Learn more at stradaeducation.org.

About the Jackie Robinson Foundation

Since 1973, the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) has perpetuated the memory of Jackie Robinson by providing generous four-year scholarships and comprehensive support to highly motivated college students with financial need to ensure their success and develop their leadership potential. A new online platform, JRF Impact, will share JRF’s celebrated “42 Strategies for Success” curriculum with a broader college student population. With the upcoming opening of the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City, the Foundation will build on the legacy of Jackie Robinson by educating and inspiring the general public around his heroic story and the ideals and values that defined his life. Learn more by visiting jackierobinson.org

Amy Dunham Strada Education Network 703-371-7953 amy.dunham@stradaeducation.org