Mimeo Photos Launches Wall Decor and Photo Prints in Canada

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimeo Photos , the top rated macOS app and ecommerce solution for creating premium photo products, announced today that it will expand it’s wall decor and photo print offering in Canada. Customers in Canada now have access to Mimeo Photos full product assortment, which includes photobooks, cards, calendars, photo prints and wall decor.



“Launching wall decor and photo prints is an exciting opportunity for our brand and for our Canadian customers,” said Sean Doherty, General Manager of Mimeo Photos. “Since Mimeo Photos launched in 2017, we’ve had many requests to expand our product assortment in Canada and have been working hard to deliver the highest quality standards our customers expect. We’re pleased to continue expanding our offering in Canada through 12 new wall decor products and a variety of photo print options.”

Mimeo Photos users based in Canada can now turn their favorite images into one-of-a-kind metal or gallery wrapped canvas wall decor in a variety of sizes ranging from 8x10” to 20x30”. Photo prints are available in matte and glossy finishes, ranging from small to large format prints in 21 different sizes.

Mimeo Photos is dedicated to providing the finest product selection to its customers across the globe. For over a decade, Mimeo handcrafted photobooks, cards and calendars for Apple and in 2017, Mimeo Photos launched to provide the same exceptional service and premium quality photo products to macOS users worldwide. In 2020, Mimeo Photos launched its web-based solution, allowing anyone with a desktop or mobile device to create their own unique photo product.

To start creating, download the app in the macOS App Store or head to www.mimeophotos.com .

About Mimeo Photos

Mimeo Photos turns your most hilarious, joyous, and meaningful moments into premium photo products you can touch, hold, or hang. Mimeo Photos enables everyone across the globe to create premium quality photobooks, wall decor, cards, calendars and photo prints through a wide variety of customizable themes, layouts, and sizes from any device. Mimeo Photos users have the flexibility to create directly online through its web application or within the Apple ecosystem. As Apple's long time print partner, Mimeo Photos has elevated this core offering to ensure that the creative and design needs are met for all customers in any region. To learn more, visit www.MimeoPhotos.com and follow us on social media @mimeophotos and tag us with #holdthemoment.





