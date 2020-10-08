Top Cryptocurrency Ninjas Reveal Their Secrets - Crypto Mastery Course

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, CA, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Don’t miss out! For the first time ever, 123 Mastery’s legendary Crypto Mastery Course is opening its doors to the general public. Kicking off on October 16, 2020, this single-run, 12-week online program offers students the rare opportunity to learn the ins-and-outs of becoming successful industry professionals, directly from the true OGs of the crypto world. Learn advanced skills in trading and technology as you stride towards crypto excellence. The program is peerless in the scope of the information-rich course materials presented and its top-tier teachers.



Primary Instructors

• Andrew Cook – Founder of first crypto hedge fund. Multiple $100M+ exits.

• Anish Mohammed - Early advisor to Ripple. Reviewer of Ethereum ‘Orange Paper.’

• Joel Dietz – Top-cited scholar on “cryptoeconomics.” Ethereum, MetaMask, Swarm.



Guest Instructors

• Brittany Kaiser – Cofounder of Digital Asset Trade Association, Own Your Data Foundation

• Jake Brukhman – CEO and Cofounder of CoinFund. Former CTO of Triton Research.

• Alex Nascimento – Author of ‘The STO Financial Revolution.’ Cofounder of Blockchain at UCLA.



The Crypto Mastery Course program is seminar-based, with each class featuring an extended Q&A session for personalized learning. Instructors present using a “firehouse” method, with lessons jam-packed full of research, tips, industry know-how, and resources. Each student receives a complete set of recordings of the seminars, as well as slide decks, to keep for later review and continued learning. One-on-one mentorship is available, at additional cost.



Seating for the course is limited. Don’t miss your chance to learn from some of the hottest talent in the crypto space. Enroll now!



About 123 Mastery

123 Mastery is a self-development boutique based out of Palo Alto, offering master classes instructed by world-class experts in their fields, focused on bleeding-edge Silicon Valley research of peak performance, biohacking, quantified self, and crypto wealth creation.



For additional information, visit https://123mastery.com, email info@123mastery.com, or follow on Facebook.

Contact:

Joel Dietz

123 Mastery

info@123mastery.com