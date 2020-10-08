Optoro Announces Nationwide Contactless Returns Network Featuring New Partnership with Staples US Retail

The new Express Returns offering will enable safe, convenient and low-cost returns at more than 1,000 locations in time for the busy holiday returns season

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optoro , the leader in returns technology, today announced contactless Express Returns ahead of the peak holiday returns season. Express Returns, to be rolled out early next year, will give retailers access to a nationwide network of packageless returns drop-off points, including more than 1,000 Staples® Stores, enabling convenient in-store returns for online consumers across the U.S. The offering will also allow retailers to seamlessly process their own in-store returns using a simple QR code, allowing customers to skip the line and providing a safer experience for associates.



In response to COVID-19, this year ecommerce is expected to grow by 20 percent . Because online purchases can have three to five times the return rates of brick-and-mortar, retailers anticipate record return rates this holiday season. Optoro’s Express Returns offering will enable both ecommerce and omnichannel retailers to instantly and safely accept returns at more than 1,000 drop-off points in stores across the country. According to Optoro’s research, 66 percent of consumers prefer to return goods to stores.1

“During COVID-19, ecommerce shopping has sharply increased, which in turn leads to a significant rise in returns,” said Adam Vitarello, President and Cofounder of Optoro. “As retailers head into peak shopping season around the holidays, we’re excited to roll out our new Express Returns offering to allow retailers to deliver an excellent customer experience during a pivotal time. We’ve found that 97% of consumers are likely to shop with a retailer again following a positive returns experience, and the stakes this year are higher than ever.”2

In addition to the nationwide drop-off network, Express Returns will also feature QR code technology from Returnly that enables retailers to offer safe, fast contactless returns both at their own stores and within the drop-off network. Shoppers will receive a QR code and return drop-off instructions via an online returns portal. They then can simply bring the code and return to one of the 1,000+ Staples Stores or a retailer’s brick-and-mortar location. They do not need to print a label or package the return.

“Through this partnership with Optoro, Staples Stores are able to provide safe, contactless return options so customers at 1,000 locations can spend less time on the go and more time at home with family this holiday season,” said Craig Grayson, Vice President/GMM, Print & Marketing Services, Staples US Retail. “The integration of Express Returns will alleviate the stress consumers often face when looking for an easy and efficient way to return products.”

The new Express Returns offering will be part of Optoro’s end-to-end return solution. Optoro now offers brands and retailers a one-stop shop to manage the challenge of returns, including offering a best-in-class returns experience, smarter returns processing, and innovative recommerce solutions to resell returned and excess inventory. At every step, Optoro’s technology helps retailers boost revenue, retain customers, lower costs, and reduce their environmental impact.

For more information on Optoro’s new Express Returns offering, please visit us at https://www.optoro.com/solution-overview/returns-experience/.

1 Three Magic Moments for Creating Loyal Customers, Optoro, 2020.

2 Retail Returns and the Consumer Experience, Optoro, 2018.

About Optoro

Optoro is the leading provider of returns technology for retailers and brands, using data and real-time decision making to make returns better for customers, retailers, and the planet. From an easy online customer returns portal to warehouse processing and resale, Optoro offers one unified platform to improve outcomes across all points in the returns process. Retailers and brands — including Best Buy, Ikea, Target, and Staples — trust Optoro’s solution to make returns a strategic advantage for their business and enable sustainability initiatives across their supply chain. Learn more about Optoro's solutions at www.optoro.com .

About Staples US Retail

Staples US Retail supports lifelong achievement for small businesses and consumers with the products and resources they need for continued professional and personal growth. With a focus on community working and learning, Staples retail locations serve millions of customers from entrepreneurs and small businesses to parents, teachers and students. For more information about Staples US Retail please visit StaplesConnect.com , and to stay up to date on weekly deals, please visit us in store or online at staples.com ®.

