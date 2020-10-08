The GIANT Company Announces $200,000 Grant Program For Child Care Centers Impacted By COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Grants Will Help Child Care Centers in Pennsylvania Serve Families and Expand Services



CARLISLE, Pa., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GIANT Company announced today the creation of a $200,000 grant program, designed to provide funding to child care providers in Pennsylvania who are facing operational and financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is being offered in partnership with Pennsylvania Key and The Hershey Company, to child care organizations who are licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and the Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL). Beginning today and through Nov. 13, child care providers can apply for grants up to $10,000.

“When our team members expressed the challenges they were facing with their own child care situations, we knew that others in our community likely were too, and we wanted to do something about it,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “The GIANT Company is committed to connecting families for a better future, and that’s especially true in times of need. Together, in partnership with Pennsylvania Key and The Hershey Company, we’re making a difference as we work to ease the unexpected burdens child care providers are facing while offering families a little more peace of mind in a time when so much is uncertain.”

Child care providers, which provide essential services to working families and employers, have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and remain at risk for continued disruption. In August, researchers at Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs released a report on the operational and financial impacts of COVID-19 on Pennsylvania’s child care industry. The report found that as of the end of June, 125 providers had announced permanent closure. Further, researchers stated that without immediate assistance to offset increased expenses and reduced enrollments, at least 4% of the Commonwealth’s child care providers (280) will close permanently and estimated an additional 1,000 providers were at risk of closure without financial assistance.

The grant program aims to support child care centers that have remained opened during the pandemic. Grant funding will help child care centers overcome new challenges created by the pandemic and invest in new measures to help support families struggling to balance work, school and child care. Grant assistance is open to child care centers in communities served by GIANT or MARTIN’S stores that serve children from birth through 13 years of age. Preference will be given to applicants in underserved areas, those that serve meals, those impacted by school scheduling changes, those that are offering innovative services (such as technology and tutoring for students who need more in-person learning), and those that may be forced to close without financial support. Applicants must have remained open for at least part of the last seven months since stay-at-home orders were implemented.

“Child care is an incredibly important part of any community, and we empathize with families and child care providers during this challenging time,” said Leigh Horner, vice president of global sustainability and social impact at The Hershey Company. “The opportunity to partner with The GIANT Company and Pennsylvania Key aligns closely with our desire to make a difference in our communities, and honors Hershey’s longtime legacy of supporting children and youth.”

For full criteria and to apply for funding, visit www.pakeys.org/GIANTprovidergrant. Recipients will be notified in late November and funds will be distributed before the end of the year.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 130 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed. To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

