Wellness Supplements Market to reach US $368.07 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Strategic Initiatives, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Leading Players and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

North America was the largest market for wellness supplements, however Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Wellness Supplements Market Size 2020, By Product (Dietary Supplements, Fortified/ Functional Food & Beverages, Food Intolerance products, Dermo-Cosmetic Skin Essentials) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global wellness supplements market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global Wellness supplements market have been studied in detail.

From the explosion of smoothie bars to dramatic growth in the organic beauty segment, we see ample evidence to support the idea that the desire for a “healthy” lifestyle has bypassed trend status and is now firmly established as part of a larger, sweeping cultural movement. Primarily embraced by women, the “wellness” mindset has moved into the mainstream and is now changing purchasing behaviors across many consumer categories, from those you’d expect, like health and fitness, to the more surprising, like fashion and beauty.

The global wellness supplements market is categorized based on product. On the basis of product, the wellness supplements is segmented into dietary supplements, functional/fortified food & beverages, food intolerance products and dermo-cosmetic essentials. The dietary supplements dominated the wellness supplements market due to growing health awareness towards weight management among all age groups as a result of extensive brand campaigning by nutritional product manufacturers.

In 2020, North America was the largest market for wellness supplements owing changing consumer preferences and increased awareness among consumers about links between nutrition and health. Key players of the global wellness supplements market include Nestle S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Herbalife Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Glanbia plc, NBTY Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. among others.

