Wi-Fi Analytics Market to reach US $26 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Strategic Initiatives, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Leading Players and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Growing IoT adoption across different industry domains, increasing implementation of enhanced Wi-Fi technologies for improving the performance of Wi-Fi systems, coupled with the emergence of shared data ecosystem concept within several enterprises, retail stores, etc. drives the demand for Wi-Fi Analytics Market

The "Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Application (Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics, Wi-Fi Presence Analytics), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), End-User (Smart Infrastructure, Sports & Entertainment, Retail, Hospitality, Others), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America), Global Forecast 2018 To 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Wi-Fi Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 26 billion by 2028. Wi-Fi analytics solutions facilitate using the data available via the wireless network to gain thorough insights about visitors and perform informed choices about the physical space. It offers data about the websites visited, in the respective order, and time consumed in each location. On the other hand, it provides an easy option to understand, study, and evaluate the demographics of the population using Wi-Fi services. The global Wi-Fi Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 26 billion by 2028.

The rise in acceptance of mobile-connected smart objects and the Internet of Things (IoT) is projected to offer lucrative prospects for market expansion. Public places shopping complexes, transport hubs, and these days, even trains and cars boast of possessing onboard Wi-Fi. This is estimated to become a usual phenomenon in the market, as it is perceived as an improved service option in consumer satisfaction, in many businesses.

Based on the application segment, the market is bifurcated into two sub-segments that are Wi-Fi marketing analytics, and Wi-Fi presence analytics. In 2019, the Wi-Fi presence analytics segment gathered the largest market revenue and it is anticipated to govern the Wi-Fi Analytics Market throughout the forecast period. Marketing analytics involves knowing more about the customers, what encourages customers to buy, what social platforms they prefer, and what turns them off to purchase. This creates the overall marketing process more effective.

The global Wi-Fi Analytics Market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players have tough competition among players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global Wi-Fi Analytics Market is a wide range to North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is a mature market in the Wi-Fi analytics applications, owing to the presence of an organization with the availability of technical experience and advanced IT infrastructure.

The major players of the global Wi-Fi Analytics Market are Cisco Systems, Purple, Cloud4Wi, Fortinet, Aruba Networks, Ruckus Networks, Yelp, Singtel, SpotOn, Extreme Networks, Guest Networks, Eleven Software, Flame Analytics, Aislelabs, Aptilo Networks, Blix, SkyFii, and more. The Wi-Fi Analytics Market is segmented into global and domestic players across the globe.

