QCI Releases Mukai 3.0 Quantum Software Platform; Delivers Results for 5x Bigger Problems, Superior Performance and Easy Access to Quantum Computers

/EIN News/ -- LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI), the technology leader in quantum-ready applications and tools, and only public pure play in quantum computing, has released version 3.0 of its performance-leading Mukai™ quantum software development and execution platform.



The new version delivers greater problem-solving capability, more simplified software development and execution, and built-in connections to the widest selection of the world’s most powerful quantum computers (QCs), along with industry-first capabilities.

“While for most users cloud availability has overcome the high cost of purchasing QC hardware, accessing QC vendors via the cloud requires extensive technical know-how and special skills,” noted QCI chief technology officer, Michael Booth. “This still puts quantum computing out of reach for most organizations who could benefit the most from the power of quantum solutions. Mukai 3.0 overcomes these challenges now better than ever before.

“In addition to making QC software development and execution simpler and more affordable, Mukai 3.0 makes it even easier, more powerful and scalable. We encourage developers and organizations to try Mukai today and discover firsthand how they can migrate their existing applications to quantum-ready solutions and realize superior performance in solving real-world problems—even when running their quantum-ready applications on classical computers.”

Examples of real-world problems Mukai can now more effectively address include reducing the impact to revenue or business operations posed by adverse environmental conditions, like hurricanes, floods, wildfires and power outages. Companies can use Mukai to minimize such disruptive, high-impact events in real-time by helping to guide their response.

Improved optimization can also help research and design, like drug discovery, where better predicted protein folding can speed the design process and improve efficacy. Portfolio managers can potentially maximize their return on investment by better optimizing asset allocations.

Quantum Simplicity

Mukai 3.0 supports easy, direct connections to the widest selection of the world’s top quantum computers (QCs), including those offered by IonQ, D-Wave, IBM and Rigetti.

Mukai users also do not need to know or implement the various highly technical methods for connecting their classical environment (Intel® or AMD processor-based) to these various QCs. Mukai’s powerful but easy-to-use subject matter expert (SME) interface saves developers and programmers significant time, cost and resources, while vastly accelerating the development process.

The same high-level constrained-optimization interface Mukai provides for running applications using its state-of-the-art classical solver can also be used to test and solve problems on these QCs, but without program changes or setting up individual accounts with each QC provider.

Developers can exploit and evaluate different quantum processing units (QPUs) simply by selecting the target QC from within the Mukai interface. Mukai’s software execution layer can direct the execution of problems to either classical or a hybrid of quantum and classical computers based on user guidance.

In addition to easy connectivity, Mukai 3.0 also enables users to submit a binary constrained optimization problem to a quantum computer without having to learn deep mathematics or the various low-level details of their target QCs. While the simplicity in programming quantum-ready applications has long been available to Mukai users operating in the classical environments, the ability to easily create and submit such problems to a cloud-based quantum computer is new and unique to Mukai.

“Each of today’s QCs take a different approach to quantum processing, so some may be better suited to certain types of constrained-optimization problems than others,” said Booth. “Mukai’s simplified interface enables developers to program and test their applications on different QC hardware, but without needing to become an expert in deep math or a particular QC.”

Quantum-ready applications developed with Mukai will also be ready to run on the quantum computers of tomorrow when they achieve their anticipated performance advantage. This benefit preserves an organization’s investment in early quantum software development and ensures a competitively faster time-to-market when superior quantum performance arrives.

Expanded Capabilities

Mukai has been the first and only quantum software development and execution platform to deliver performance advantages with quantum-ready applications running on classical computers. This best-in-class breakthrough in performance was highlighted in a benchmark study published earlier this year.

A new key feature of Mukai 3.0 is the ability to solve problems with a larger number of variables for constrained-optimization problems or vertices for graph problems. Since a computation can grow exponentially with problem size, increasing the number of variables processed simultaneously can be difficult although usually of high value. For Mukai 3.0, this number has increased five-fold, from 10,000 to now more than 50,000.

The expanded capacity supports the solving of larger or more difficult real-world problems in the classical environment while maintaining Mukai’s superior performance advantage. The only practical limitation to this capability for quantum computers is the capacity of the quantum machine, which can vary widely.

“While it may be easy to process simple problems that might have a million variables, those aren’t the kinds of problems most users want to solve,” noted Booth. “While constantly improving, today’s QCs are also limited in capacity in how much they can handle simultaneously. Our development roadmap for Mukai includes expanding such capabilities over time but without limiting performance or the difficulty of problems.”

Mukai 3.0 also features newly integrated functions that simplify problem solving, such as for community detection, where the number of steps required to return a set of communities per vertex has been reduced. This makes the process conceptually simpler by maintaining the user’s frame of reference. Simpler community detection can improve, for example, the search for patient cohorts that might benefit from the discovery of a new drug.

The proprietary QuOIR™ optimization layer of the Mukai quantum software platform makes it easy to leverage its superior performance in solving real-world constrained-optimization problems by automatically calculating a balance between obeying constraints and finding an optimal solution.

Mukai 3.0 is available today, and users will automatically receive the update upon their next login to the platform.

Mukai Free Trial

QCI offers a free trial that grants full access to the Mukai platform. The trial includes the powerful Mukai API for calling a proprietary set of highly optimized quantum-ready solvers that can execute on a cloud-based classical or quantum computer infrastructure and deliver differentiated performance for many quantum-ready algorithms.

The trial allows developers and organizations to discover how they can migrate their existing applications to quantum-ready solutions today and realize superior performance even when running on classical computers.

To learn more about Mukai 3.0 or the free trial, contact John Dawson at trial@QuantumComputingInc.com or signup online here.

What is Quantum Computing?

Quantum computing technology is based on controlling and manipulating the physics of nature's smallest objects, like single atoms and photons, rather than electronic circuits, to create the on-and-off states required for computations and signal transmission.

While traditional computers process and store the on-and-off information as either zeros or ones, quantum computers use quantum bits or qubits, which can represent and store information as both zeros and ones simultaneously. As a result, a QC can potentially sort through a vastly larger set of possibilities and generate probable solutions faster and with better quality of results.

Such quantum-powered solutions could significantly mitigate the impact to revenue or business operations posed by a variety of adverse scenarios, including hurricanes, floods, power outages, and wildfires. They can also be valuable for drug design, where better predicted protein folding can speed the design process, increase drug efficacy, and guide the search for patient cohorts who might benefit. Portfolio managers can maximize their client’s return on investments by optimizing their asset allocations.

Altogether, such applications can potentially generate hundreds of billions of dollars in savings annually. This is why the market for global quantum computing has started to grow at a rapid rate, now climbing at a 56% CAGR to reach $65 billion by 2030, according to Research and Markets.

Commercial and government investment in quantum computing continues to gain momentum, as industrial manufacturers discover that adopting quantum technologies could help them maintain a competitive edge.

While getting increasingly closer, today’s quantum computers have yet to deliver higher level processing performance compared to classical super computers. However, Mukai can deliver today the best-known quality of results, time-to-solution, and diversity of solutions using quantum concepts in a commercially available service. This superior capability allows business and government organizations to become quantum-ready today and realize immediate advantages when solving real world problems.

A significant advantage for applications developed with Mukai is that they will be ready to run on the quantum computers of tomorrow when they achieve their anticipated performance superiority. This will preserve an organization’s investment in early quantum software development while ensuring a competitively faster time-to-market when superior quantum performance arrives.

According to a recent article published on Yahoo! Finance featuring QCI, major corporations like Google, Microsoft, IBM, Alibaba and others are investing hundreds of millions of dollars to create quantum hardware that can be accessed by business enterprises via the cloud. Like IBM needed Microsoft to provide the operating system and software tools to create applications for the first PCs, Mukai provides this for the world’s first QCs. Mukai enables companies to migrate their existing applications to quantum-ready solutions today and realize superior performance even when running their apps on classical computers.

As recently highlighted in a Forbes article presenting the top 10 digital transformational trends, new QC industry partnerships are spurring unprecedented growth in the field. It pointed out the technology alliance QCI formed earlier this year with Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK), a $30 billion big-data analytics company that helps 17,500 customers worldwide (including 92 of the Fortune 100) to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data from any source and at any scale. The collaboration with Splunk has been initially focused on network security, dynamic logistics and scheduling—three key areas of any business that could benefit the most from quantum computing.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) is focused on developing novel applications and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-ready computing techniques to solve difficult problems in various industries. The company is leveraging its team of experts in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics to develop commercial applications for industries and government agencies that will need quantum computing power to solve their most challenging problems. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Quantum Computing (“Company”), and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," “aim to,” or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Mukai™ and QuOIR™ are trademarks of Quantum Computing Inc. Intel® is a trademark of Intel

