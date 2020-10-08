Flow Cytometry Market will Reach $6.5 Billion at a 16.0% CAGR Globally by 2025
cytometry market size is set to grow at a remarkable pace in the coming years, attributed to technological advancements and high adoption in various research.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flow cytometry has various advantages over traditional analytical methods such as ELISA, which includes its ability to deliver precise and accurate results, and lesser time consumption at about same prices. The flow cytometry technology is widely used in various fields of academic and clinical research, and diagnosis of diseases such as cancer, HIV, and hematological malignancies. The rising count of patients suffering from HIV and cancer, and increasing use of flow cytometry in hospitals and diagnostic centers, has created an impending need for flow cytometry in the effective diagnosis as well as monitoring of diseases. The term flow cytometry as well as fluorescence-activated cell sorting are often interchangeable. FACS or fluorescence activated cell sorting used in flow cytometry have ensured a strong market future.
flow cytometry market size is set to grow at a remarkable pace in the coming years, attributed to technological advancements and high adoption in various research and diagnostic applications.Due to this, many researchers are still reluctant in adopting this technology in their research work. Moreover, advancing technologies that has brought complex instrumentation requires highly skilled personals to operate these instruments.
Download Sample PDF of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/90
Leading market players Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), Becton, Dickinson and Company, EMD Millipore, Sysmex Corporation, Affymetix Inc., Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Inc. and Agilent Technologies, among others provided in this report. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.
Increasing needs to enhance precisions and produce faster results as well as need for compact devices are compelling the clinical and diagnostic organization to adopt innovative technologies. Though popularity has been gained in the application field of life science industry, the cost of the instrument is impeding the growth.
"Flow cytometry market is in developing phase. Enhancing precision in results and presence of numerous flow cytometry techniques such as multicolor and multi-parameter flow cytometry has acted as a strong foothold, assisting the market growth in majority of the developed economies and foresees high potential in the emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Africa. These economies have high demand for better health care techniques at an affordable cost. Increasing aged population who need better healthcare, increase in chronic disease and need for better diagnosis and treatment are few driving factors that are impacting the flow cytometry market"
Immunotyping and signal transduction, for example, have been playing a significant role in medical diagnostics. However, conventional technologies used, have limited the accuracy and impacted the result deliverance time of the diagnosis performed. Improving therapeutic scenario is equally attracting focus on early diagnostic tools. Currently, many cancer types have various treatment options; however, this depends on the time of diagnosis and the stage of the cancer.
Flow Cytometry Market Key Benefits:-
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the clinical flow cytometry market share, size with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.
• The report provides a quantitative analysis through 2019-2025, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
• The flow cytometry market analysis on an extensive level, by component, helps in understanding the components of the flow cytometer that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.
• Complete overview of Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies.
• SWOT analysis enables to study the internal and external environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.
Flow cytometry has been one of the most prevalent technologies which offer solutions for most of the problems discussed above. Key factors restraining the market include high instrument costs and size, lack of awareness among probable users and need for trained personnel. Most of the users are not aware of the advanced development in the flow cytometry technology and believe that the instruments are space consuming, complex in use and are of high cost, thus affecting the market growth.
Inquiry for Buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/90
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.
Shadab Pathan
Allied Market Research
+1 800-792-5285
email us here