Jeff Ber Announces the Launch of His New Blog

With experience working in a for-profit and non-profit environment, Jeff Ber has a lot of wisdom to share and hopes to do so through his new blog on Medium.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Ber is pleased to announce the launch of his new blog on Medium, an online publishing platform that helps readers find compelling ideas, knowledge, and perspectives. As a passionate men’s health advocate and entrepreneur himself, Jeff Ber will be using Medium to share insight into how to give back, stay relevant to your customers, and much more.As a driven professional with over a decade of experience as an entrepreneur and business management specialist, Jeff Ber knows what it takes to be an impactful leader. In multiple articles, including 5 Things Successful Leaders and Managers Do Without Thinking and The Importance of ‘Emotional Intelligence’ in Leadership, Jeff Ber leans on his expertise and personal experiences to provide valuable information to readers. No matter the industry you work in, Jeff Ber’s content can be a resource for you.As a survivor of his own terminal testicular cancer diagnosis, Jeff Ber is now dedicated to inspiring and motivating men who are facing their own testicular cancer battles. Jeff Ber’s Cancer Survivor’s Guide outlines how extreme dedication, the ability to self-motivate, and the will to succeed are just some of the skills that cancer survivors possess and utilize on the journey towards recovery.In addition to providing vital insight into what it is like to be a cancer survivor, Jeff Ber also provides useful resources for anyone looking to give back to their community. His latest article, Jeff Ber on Finding a Place to Volunteer was published following Jeff Ber on the Benefits of Volunteerism. Jeff Ber published both of these articles in hoping of guiding interested in giving back but have no idea where to start.About Jeff BerAs a cancer survivor, Jeff Ber recognizes the significance of giving back to his community. Through his experiences, Jeff Ber has become extremely passionate about advocating for men’s health and non-profit organizations. With a wide range of experience under his belt, Jeff looks forward to helping others through their health journey.