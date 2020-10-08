CloudMD Launches CloudMD On Demand, a National, Online Telemedicine Service for Pharmacies, Insurance Companies and Employers

CloudMD on Demand is a turnkey , online telemedicine solution for enterprise clients including: pharmacies, insurance companies and employers across Canada



A simplified, seamless solution with access to quality healthcare and exceptional patient experience wherever and whenever patients need it

Continuity of care spanning multiple healthcare modalities through an existing network of allied care professionals



/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce the launch of a new service: CloudMD On Demand, an online, virtual care service for companies, insurers and pharmacies to offer their customers easier, more convenient access to virtual telemedicine.

CloudMD On Demand aims to provide turnkey and readily accessible virtual healthcare options to enterprise level partners. Through the offering, CloudMD develops a white-labeled, customizable landing page where individuals can get access to a doctor on demand for non-emergency medical appointments. This offering is especially important for employers, insurance providers and pharmacies, who have been instrumental in the development of this service. In addition, corporations with e-commerce websites can streamline the process for customers to see a doctor online and refill a prescription for pick up at a pharmacy location of their choice, or have it delivered directly to their doorstep.

COVID-19 has increased the need for access to care through digital platforms, and employers are looking for evidence based, outcome-oriented solutions that will offer virtual healthcare for employees and their family members. Equally important is that the healthcare provided virtually, is delivered by physicians with the same level of patient care compared to an in person visit in a clinic.

CloudMD uses public healthcare resources to ensure the highest quality of care and treatment plans for patients. The availability of the on-demand service is important for partners to continue managing the wellbeing of their customers and employees. The on-demand platform also eliminates the disruption in continuity of care caused by limited healthcare resources due to the pandemic. Patients are able to receive cost effective and efficient care, while empowering them to take control of their healthcare.

The on-demand appointment booking will allow patients to skip the process of selecting an appointment time and instead opt to “See A Doctor Now” joining a queue in the clinic’s virtual waiting room. The landing page may include CloudMD branding, targeted marketing information, the partners branding, and a direct link to “See A Doctor Now”. The landing page may be accessed either directly through benefits administration platforms and company websites, or a QR code found at partner locations.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD commented, “Virtual care is the great equalizer and we are excited to be able to extend our telemedicine offerings to our enterprise partners and clients enabling them to provide better healthcare services to their customers and employees. CloudMD On Demand offers an easily accessible, efficient way for patients to see a doctor online when they need to.” He continued, “We are now able to provide our partners in person telemedicine kiosks and online white-labeled telemedicine links. One key advantage for our pharmacy partnerships is patients will now be able to see a doctor online for prescription refills from their home and either pick up the prescription at the pharmacy of their choice, or have it delivered directly. Providing that level of service is incredibly important to us and is valuable to corporations, insurance providers and pharmacies to ensure exceptional customer service.”

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 376 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million patient charts across its servers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"

Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

CloudMD Software & Services Inc.

Email: investors@cloudmd.ca

Sales Enquiries: info@cloudmd.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on CloudMD’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans and the launch of CloudMD On Demand. Although CloudMD believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and CloudMD undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.