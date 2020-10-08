Capsule Endoscopy Systems Market Increasing Demand for Efficient Management Practices Report Till 2025
Capsule endoscopy is non-invasive technique that allows complete examination of gastrointestinal tract using wireless, disposable device known as video capsulePUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America and Europe collectively accounted for around 83% of the capsule endoscopy systems market revenue in 2014 and are expected to maintain their lead throughout the forecast period. Large patient base, rising healthcare expenditure and quick adoption of innovative technologies are the key factors responsible for market growth in these regions. Key players profiled in this report includes- Given Imaging Inc., Olympus Corporation, IntroMedic Inc., CapsoVision Inc. and Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd
Small bowel diseases segment accounted for the highest revenue. This was primarily due to a large patient population suffering from the small bowel disease and established reimbursement for small bowel capsules.
Download Sample PDF of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/701
Capsule endoscopy is an advanced non-invasive technique that uses wireless disposable video capsule, workstations and recorders for the diagnosis of gastrointestinal disorders such as peptic ulcers, Crohn's disease, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding (OGB) among others. The capsule aid in capturing images, which are transmitted to the recorders and analyzed through workstations and software.
Capsule endoscopy would gradually replace conventional gastrointestinal monitoring techniques, largely due to the non-invasiveness and convenience. Increasing popularity of varied capsule types such as small bowel, oesophagus and colon, growing aging population and rising incidences of gastrointestinal disorders, are some of the key factors that would largely drive the market growth. On the other hand, unclear reimbursement policies, stringent regulations and high cost of capsule endoscopy systems, would hamper the market growth.
CAPSULE ENDOSCOPY SYSTEM MARKET KEY BENEFITS:-
• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations during the period of 2019–2025, which would help in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.
• Capsule endoscopy market conditions have been comprehensively analyzed based on regions.
• Key market players within the capsule endoscopy market have been profiled in the report and their strategies have been thoroughly analyzed for understanding the competitive outlook of the market.
• Extensive analysis of the market has been conducted by closely monitoring the top contenders and following key product positioning within the market framework.
• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global capsule endoscopy market has been provided in the report.
• Exhaustive analysis of the global capsule endoscopy market helps in understanding the types of capsule endoscopes, which are currently being used along with the recorder and work stations that would gain prominence in future.
Moreover, colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed disease and is also the third leading cause of deaths in the United States. Thus, a large patient base of gastrointestinal (GI) disease requires adequate diagnosis and monitoring. Given Imaging was the first company to develop capsule endoscopy model, which was introduced in the developed countries. The capsule endoscopy system has emerged as an effective management and diagnosis technique for GI diseases such as Crohn’s disease, colorectal cancer, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, polyposis syndromes and small bowel tumors.
Inquiry for Buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/701
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.
Shadab Pathan
Allied Market Research
+1 800-792-5285
email us here