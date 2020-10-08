uBreakiFix Grows in Queens, Opens New Ozone Park Location

Electronics Repair Business Keep Ozone Park Area Connected

/EIN News/ -- OZONE PARK, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Ozone Park at 102-16 Liberty Ave. uBreakiFix Ozone Park is the company’s second Queens location, joining a location in Long Island City plus several others in Brooklyn and across Long Island. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help Ozone Park and the surrounding communities stay connected.



“2020 has made us more reliant on technology than ever before as work, school, and gatherings moved online,” said Xavier Zamora, co-owner of uBreakiFix Ozone Park. “Our tech has helped us stay connected when we can’t be together. At uBreakiFix, we know that a broken phone, tablet, or laptop is more than just inconvenient right now. We’re open and ready to serve, with stringent measures in place to keep the experience as safe and seamless as possible.”

Health and safety measures include high-frequency handwashing and cleaning of all workspaces, minimal person-to-person contact, limited store capacity to align with social distancing recommendations, and thorough sanitation of all devices upon receipt and return.

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

uBreakiFix Ozone Park is the first location for Xavier and Javier Zamora and Monica Garces, who plan to open a second store in Jackson Heights in the near future.

“I used to work for the uBreakiFix Brooklyn location and grew to love the brand,” Xavier Zamora said. “I knew I wanted to one day open my own location, and I’m thrilled to finally be doing so in the area where I grew up and have lived my whole life. This is a special community, and I’m excited to see the impact this store will have on the people here.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Ozone Park and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/ozonepark. uBreakiFix Ozone Park is located at:

uBreakiFix

102-16 Liberty Ave, Ozone Park, NY 11416

(845) 478-3406

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

