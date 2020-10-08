ITFirms Revealed List of Top Cloud Computing Companies Oct’20

ITFirms renews its list of top cloud computing service providers; check the ones who made through!

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How cloud computing helps: Cloud computing has gradually become an absolute necessity instead of a choice. It is deployable pretty fast, facilitates flexibility, agility and cost-efficiency for all the IT operations to business for progressively profitable and consistent development. It has made application accessibility and fetching data from any locations easy. It offers businesses with scalable computing resources, thus saving on some cost of acquiring and maintaining them.

Types of Cloud Computing: Cloud Computing is divisible into three main parts – Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) which is provisioned and managed over the internet and the key components replace the existing development and test environments, website hosting, virtual machines, backup, storage, server networking, middleware data, operating system and applications including high-performance computing (HPC). Elaborating its popularity further, Gartner Magic Quadrant forged ahead to say that AWS lead Google and Microsoft cloud in the IaaS position.

What major cloud service providers offer: All major top cloud service providers offer all of these services even more as businesses look towards strategic deployments moving towards high-value realm of AI-driven competitive advantage and Blockchain. 5 Popular cloud computing vendors include Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Salesforce.com and SAP.

What ITFirms look out for while choosing a cloud service provider?

ITFirms has been digging into performance stability, infrastructure design (Data Center Setup, High-Performance Computing – HPC), Multi-Layer Security (multi-factor authentication, Prevention Systems (IDS & IPS) and Intrusion Detection, access control system, data encryption and enterprise-grade firewalls), ability to backup and restore files, BCDR - Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Uptime, Service Level Agreement (SLA), support, pricing and private server.

ITFirms based their latest rankings of top cloud service providers on the above factors and aligned 10 software development companies (cloud) henceforth:

1. CIS

2. SumatoSoft

3. Cleveroad

4. Eleks

5. Konstant Infosolutions

6. Space-O Technologies

7. Terasol Technologies

8. Sphinx Solutions

9. CMARIX

10. Vrinsoft PTY LTD

To dive deeper into top cloud computing companies, follow this link.

About ITFirms

They are gradually gaining experience as researchers and are being recognized for their predictions on top IT service providers globally. Their rankings have so far helped businesses reach out with their offerings in the market.

ITFirms latest blogs:

Top Free and Open-Source Speech Recognition Software

https://www.itfirms.co/top-open-source-vector-graphics-software/