Boric Acid Market to reach US $8.5 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Price Trends, Strategic Initiatives, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global boric acid market owing to advancement in the technology and presence of key industrial players

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Boric Acid Market by Application (Fiberglass Industry, Ceramics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America), Global Forecasts 2020 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1619

It exists in colorless crystals or a white powder that dissolves in water. Boracic acid is odorless. It has a crystalline structure usually available as a water-soluble powder form. The market is projected to reach USD 8.5 billion by the end of 2028.

A significant growth rate is expected on the global boric acid market as a result of the rising demand in energy saving equipment. Boric acid is used as a commercial and residential building insulation in energy-efficient applications. Boric acid is also advantageous to the fact that it is used in the production of oil and wind energy. The decline in the unoccupied rate and stable employment has increased residential and commercial construction activity in the US.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/boric-acid-market

In terms of region the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. The increased demand in building and automotive applications for glass and fiberglass has led to the growth of the boric acid market in countries like China and India of the Asian-Pacific region. Asia Pacific is projected to account for more than 50% share over the foreseeable future.

In terms of application the global market is segmented into Fiberglass Industry, Building and Construction, Ceramics, Pharmaceuticals, Others. Ceramics and fiber glass is projected to account for a major market revenue share over the foreseeable future.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1619

Key players include Minera Santa Rita S.R.L., Gujarat Boron Derivatives, Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd., QUIBORAX S.A., Russian Bor Concern OJSC, TOMIYAMA PURE CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD., U.S. Borax, Eti Maden, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, 3M Company.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Market Outlook

Chapter 5. Boric Acid Market by Application

Chapter 6. Boric Acid Market by Region

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Chapter 9. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.