Decentralized Finance Global Summit 2020 is a four-day online conference with 55+ global experts sharing their knowledge about the future of the fast growing decentralized finance industry. The Summit will be held from 13 till 16 of October, 2020.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The DeFi Global Summit is an excellent chance to connect, learn, and network with experts in the decentralized finance market. The conference uses various formats in order to create the most personal networking experience you can get online.

Attendees include: entrepreneurs, investors, traders, academics, economists, regulators, and marketers.

Website: https://summit.daoconsensus.com

Topics: DeFi, DAO, venture capital, market-making, 2020 projects, global tokenization, real estate asset tokenization, yield farming.

Conference Emcees: Sergey Sevantsyan, Catherine Ross

Conference Speakers:

Alexander Lebedev, businessman, banker owner of National Reserve Corporation, listed by Forbes as one of the wealthiest Russians in 2012

Flora Sun, Director at Binance X

Felix Mago, Dash NEXT Co-Founder

Tone Vays, Content Creator, Derivatives Trader & Consultant

Miko Matsumura, founder of crypto exchange Evercoin, General Partner with Gumi Cryptos Capital, is a Venture Partner with BitBull Capital

Kyle Chasse, CEO of Master Ventures

Giacomo Zucco, Founder and CEO of BHBnetwork

Gordon Einstein, Founding Partner at CryptoLaw Partner, hybrid Crypto-Attorney, Technologist, and Enterprise Strategist

Enzo Villani, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Alpha Sigma Capital

Raghav Jerath, founder & CEO Gather Network

Vít Jedlička, politician and activist, the President of the micronation Free Republic of Liberland

Neil Callard, Global Managing Director of Drop Smart Copy Trade

Jorge Sebastiao, seasoned ICT Expert in areas of Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, CTO Advisor, Speaker CISSP

Mru Patel - Investor, Best Selling Author, CEO Sapian Group, COO Flashgroup

Cynthia WU, Head of Business Development & Sales Bit.com, Head of Custody Matrixport

Shawn Lau, Head of Russia & CIS at HBTC. Member of the Board of Directors of ABCC Exchange

Jordan Lyall, Product Lead (DeFi) at ConsenSys

Grigory Rybalchenko, Founder & CEO of Emirex - leading Middle-East cryptocurrency exchange

Yemu Xu, Co founder of ARPA, Bella Protocol

Arutyun Nazaryan, founder of Bistox Exchange and Morningstar Solutions LLC

Felix Xu, Co founder & CEO of ARPA, Bella Protocol

Denis Vasin, СТО in EasyChain and Projects Development Lead in Waves Enterprise

Jean Miao, MCDEX Co-Founder

Mike Fluff, CTO Chrono.tech, distributed systems architect, information security expert

Partners:



The general partner of the conference is PONS. Special partners are the blockchain consulting company Colibri Group & cryptocurrency calendar №1 in the world Coindar.org . The acclaimed DeFi project - Bella Protocol, which has raised $4 million in seed funding. Diamond partner is Testa. The principal partners of the DeFi Global Summit 2020 are Neironix, Coinsbit, Best Invest Blogs, MIG.business, Emirex, Hotbit, HBTC, Algorand and Gather.

Media partners:

The general media partner of the conference is Forklog.

Bitcoin Cloud Mining center

Bitnovosti.com

Blockchain Wire

Cryptovalyuta

Prometheus

ListedOn

Bits media

ForkNews

Coin Codex

Crypto Totem

Prnews.io and more

The first 2 days of the Summit will be fully in English.

The official language of the 3rd and 4th days will be Russian

First day of the conference is open for all the registered participants. The participation in the second and following days will be available to the “All-access pass" package participants only; also they will be invited into a closed group for the networking after-party.

The conference organizer is DAO Consensus - a decentralized global business community where each member gets a share from the entire network profits. DAO is based on smart-contracts where each transaction is transparent and each member can influence community decisions by voting. All the participants get into the DAO Consensus intranet portal upon the registration. You can find the listing of participants there and communicate with anyone you need. Also, you can become a member of DAO Consensus.

The event will be broadcasted at dTV, decentralized television.

The co-organizer of the DeFi Global Summit 2020 is Gooooup.



Contact:



DeFi Global Summit

DAO Consensus

info@daoconsensus.com





