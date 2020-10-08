XPO Logistics Named Official Transportation Partner for Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walks

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced that it has been named the official transportation partner for all Susan G. Komen 3-Day® fundraising walks in 2021. This marks a significant expansion of XPO's partnership with Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization.



XPO will donate trucks and drivers to support the events, which have drawn more than 500,000 participants nationwide. The company will also provide storage for the equipment, supplies and merchandise used during the 60-mile walks, and XPO trucks will display the iconic Susan G. Komen Running Ribbon.

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re proud to expand our support of a cause that means a great deal to our employees. XPO stands with Susan G. Komen in advocating for women’s health, including the prevention and early detection of breast cancer. It’s more important than ever that women continue to receive timely diagnosis and treatment this year.”

In addition, on October 8, 2020, XPO will be matching all donations to Susan G. Komen up to $10,000, to help fulfill the promise to end breast cancer, fund lifesaving research and provide critical assistance to people with breast cancer and their families.

“We are honored to have XPO’s passionate commitment to Komen’s work to save lives and end breast cancer,” said Carrie Stovall, vice president, peer-to-peer fundraising for Susan G. Komen. “Thanks to our ongoing partnership with XPO, we are able to continue supporting breakthrough research and ensure that people facing breast cancer today are helped every step of the way.”

Registration for 2021 events in Boston, Chicago, Dallas and San Diego is open online.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect on social at ww5.komen.org/social.