Silence Therapeutics Announces Change to Executive Leadership Team

Company initiates search for U.S. based Chief Financial Officer as part of its strategy to build leading global RNAi business

8th October 2020

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announces that, following its successful Nasdaq listing in September 2020, it has initiated a search for a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) based in the United States (U.S.).

Rob Quinn, the current CFO who is based in the United Kingdom, will leave the Company in January 2021 to take up a new position, following an orderly transfer of work. A search for the new U.S. based CFO has commenced and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Mark Rothera, President and CEO of Silence Therapeutics plc, said: “During the course of this year the Company has gradually established and grown its presence in the U.S. with senior appointments based in Manhattan. In order to further exploit the potential of the U.S. market and strengthen our engagement with U.S. based investors, we are in the process of appointing a new U.S. based CFO.”

“Rob has decided to make a career move after helping Silence for more than three and a half years to strengthen its position as a player in the siRNA or genetic medicines’ arena and we thank him for his work and wish him well in the future.”

Iain Ross, Chairman of Silence Therapeutics plc, added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Rob personally for all he has done for Silence especially since being appointed CFO last year. He leaves the Company in a strong position both financially and operationally and we look forward to announcing his replacement in the U.S.”

Rob Quinn said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Silence seeing it transform through multiple partnering deals and most recently the successful Nasdaq listing. I believe the company is well positioned to capitalise on the many opportunities ahead and wish the team well as I move on to my next role.”

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet medical need. Silence’s proprietary technology can be used to engineer short interfering ribonucleic acids (siRNAs) that bind specifically to and silence, through the RNAi pathway, almost any gene in the human genome to which siRNA can be delivered. Silence’s wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of Lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 to address beta-thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Silence is also developing a C3 targeting programme, SLN500, in partnership with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals to reduce the expression of the C3 protein for the treatment of complement pathway-mediated diseases. Silence maintains ongoing research and collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Takeda. For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/

