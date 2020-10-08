Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Kan., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter ended August 30, 2020. As previously reported, Park completed the sale of its Electronics Business to AGC Inc. on December 4, 2018. Therefore, current costs relating to the sale of the Electronics Business are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations discussed below refer to Park’s Aerospace Business unless otherwise indicated.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ozuh39n at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Continuing Operations:

Park reported net sales of $9,250,000 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter ended August 30, 2020 compared to $13,723,000 for the 2019 fiscal year second quarter ended September 1, 2019 and $12,213,000 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter ended May 31, 2020. Park’s net sales from continuing operations for the six months ended August 30, 2020 were $21,463,000 compared to $28,673,000 for the six months ended September 1, 2019. Net earnings from continuing operations for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter were $1,151,000 compared to $2,052,000 for the 2020 fiscal year second quarter and $1,972,000 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations were $3,123,000 for the current year’s first six months compared to $4,766,000 for last year’s first six months.

EBITDA from continuing operations for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter was $1,418,000 compared to $2,406,000 for the 2020 fiscal year second quarter and $2,364,000 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter.

For the six months ended August 30, 2020, Park reported net earnings from continuing operations before special items of $3,123,000 compared to $4,910,000 for last fiscal year’s first six months. In the 2020 fiscal year’s first six months, the Company recorded a one-time tax charge of $144,000 for the write down of deferred tax assets for stock option expirations pertaining to employees who transferred to AGC Inc. in connection with the sale of the Electronics Business. EBITDA from continuing operations for the current year’s first six months was $3,782,000 compared to $5,779,000 for last year’s first six months.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.06 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter compared to $0.10 for the 2020 fiscal year second quarter and $0.10 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.15 for the 2021 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.23 for the 2020 fiscal year’s first six months. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.15 for the 2021 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.24 for the 2020 fiscal year’s first six months.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as one-time tax charge and EBITDA. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. These materials include lightning strike protection materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.  

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

                           
  13 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended  
               
  August 30, 2020     September 1, 2019     May 31, 2020   August 30, 2020     September 1, 2019  
Sales $ 9,250       $ 13,723     $ 12,213     $ 21,463       $ 28,673    
                           
Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 1,151       $ 2,052     $ 1,972     $ 3,123       $ 4,910    
Special Items, Net of Tax:                          
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -         -       -             (144 )  
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 1,151       $ 2,052     $ 1,972     $ 3,123       $ 4,766    
                           
(Loss) Earnings from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax $ (197 )     $ 83     $ (15 )   $ (212 )     $ (44 )  
                           
Net Earnings $ 954       $ 2,135     $ 1,957     $ 2,911       $ 4,722    
                           
Basic Earnings per Share:                          
Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.06       $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.15       $ 0.24    
Special Items:                          
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -         -       -       -         (0.01 )  
Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.06       $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.15       $ 0.23    
                           
Basic Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations   (0.01 )       -       -       (0.01 )       -    
                           
Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.05       $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.14       $ 0.23    
                           
                           
                           
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.06       $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.15       $ 0.24    
Special Items:                          
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -         -       -       -         (0.01 )  
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.06       $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.15       $ 0.23    
                           
Diluted Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations   (0.01 )       -       -       (0.01 )       -    
                           
Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.05       $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.14       $ 0.23    
                           
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:                          
Basic   20,381         20,499       20,402       20,392         20,495    
Diluted   20,433         20,601       20,460       20,447         20,593    
                           
1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.  
 


Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

  August 30, 2020   March 1, 2020  
Assets (unaudited)      
Current Assets        
Cash and Marketable Securities $ 118,690   $ 122,355  
Accounts Receivable, Net   7,270     10,925  
Inventories   5,103     6,379  
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets   3,783     5,535  
Total Current Assets   134,846     145,194  
         
Fixed Assets, Net   19,479     16,100  
Operating Right-of-use Assets   341     420  
Other Assets   10,057     10,072  
Total Assets $ 164,723   $ 171,786  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts Payable $ 1,899   $ 4,735  
Accrued Liabilities   1,408     1,709  
Operating Lease Liability   132     152  
Income Taxes Payable   2,641     2,111  
Total Current Liabilities   6,080     8,707  
         
Long-term Operating Lease Liability   221     268  
Non-current Income Taxes Payable   14,303     15,986  
Deferred Income Taxes   738     834  
Other Liabilities   4,421     4,316  
Total Liabilities   25,763     30,111  
         
Shareholders’ Equity   138,960     141,675  
         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 164,723   $ 171,786  
         
Additional information        
Equity per Share $ 6.82   $ 6.90  
         

 

 Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

                             
  13 Weeks Ended     26 Weeks Ended  
                             
  August 30, 2020     September 1, 2019     May 31, 2020     August 30, 2020     September 1, 2019  
                             
Net Sales $ 9,250       $ 13,723       $ 12,213       $ 21,463       $ 28,673    
                             
Cost of Sales   6,612         9,910         8,539         15,151         20,056    
                             
Gross Profit   2,638         3,813         3,674         6,312         8,617    
% of net sales   28.5%         27.8%         30.1%         29.4%         30.1%    
                             
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses   1,552         1,914         1,630         3,182         3,836    
% of net sales   16.8%         13.9%         13.3%         14.8%         13.4%    
                             
Earnings from Continuing Operations   1,086         1,899         2,044         3,130         4,781    
                             
Interest and Other Income:                            
Interest Income   525         863         656         1,181         1,811    
% of net sales   5.7%         6.3%         5.4%         5.5%         6.3%    
                             
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes   1,611         2,762         2,700         4,311         6,592    
                             
Income Tax Provision   460         710         728         1,188         1,826    
                             
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations   1,151         2,052         1,972         3,123         4,766    
% of net sales   12.4%         15.0%         16.1%         14.6%         16.6%    
                             
(Loss) Earnings from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax   (197 )       83         (15 )       (212 )       (44 )  
                             
Net Earnings $ 954       $ 2,135       $ 1,957       $ 2,911       $ 4,722    
% of net sales   10.3%         15.6%         16.0%         13.6%         16.5%    
                             


Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

                                         
                                         
  13 Weeks Ended August 30, 2020     13 Weeks Ended September 1, 2019     13 Weeks Ended May 31, 2020  
  GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items     GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items     GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items  
                                         
Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,086     -   1,086       1,899     -   1,899       2,044     -   2,044    
% of net sales 11.7%         11.7%       13.8%         13.8%       16.7%         16.7%    
                                         
Interest Income 525     -   525       863     -   863       656     -   656    
% of net sales 5.7%         5.7%       6.3%         6.3%       5.4%         5.4%    
                                         
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 1,611     -   1,611       2,762     -   2,762       2,700     -   2,700    
% of net sales 17.4%         17.4%       20.1%         20.1%       22.1%         22.1%    
                                         
Income Tax Provision 460     -   460       710     -   710       728     -   728    
Effective Tax Rate 28.6%         28.6%       25.7%         25.7%       27.0%         27.0%    
                                         
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,151     -   1,151       2,052     -   2,052       1,972     -   1,972    
% of net sales 12.4%         12.4%       15.0%         15.0%       16.1%         16.1%    
                                         
(Loss) Earnings from Discontinued Operations (197 )       (197 )     83         83       (15 )   -   (15 )  
% of net sales -2.1%         -2.1%       0.6%         0.6%       -0.1%         -0.1%    
                                         
Net Earnings 954     -   954       2,135     -   2,135       1,957     -   1,957    
% of net sales 10.3%         10.3%       15.6%         15.6%       16.0%         16.0%    
                                         
                                         
Earnings from Continuing Operations         1,086               1,899               2,044    
Addback non-cash expenses:                                        
Depreciation         282               366               277    
Stock Option Expense         50               141               43    
EBITDA         1,418               2,406               2,364    
                                         
                                         
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - continued (in thousands – unaudited):                     
                                         
  26 Weeks Ended August 30, 2020     26 Weeks Ended September 1, 2019                
  GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items     GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items                
Earnings from Continuing Operations 3,130     -   3,130       4,781     -   4,781                  
% of net sales 14.6%         14.6%       16.7%         16.7%                  
                                         
Interest Income 1,181         1,181       1,811     -   1,811                  
% of net sales 5.5%         5.5%       6.3%         6.3%                  
                                         
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 4,311     -   4,311       6,592     -   6,592                  
% of net sales 20.1%         20.1%       23.0%         23.0%                  
                                         
Income Tax Provision 1,188     -   1,188       1,826     (144)   1,682                  
Effective Tax Rate 27.6%         27.6%       27.7%         25.5%                  
                                         
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 3,123     -   3,123       4,766     144   4,910                  
% of net sales 14.6%         14.6%       16.6%         17.1%                  
                                         
Loss from Discontinued Operations (212 )   -   (212 )     (44 )   -   (44 )                
% of net sales -1.0%         -1.0%       -0.2%         -0.2%                  
                                         
Net Earnings 2,911     -   2,911       4,722     144   4,866                  
% of net sales 13.6%         13.6%       16.5%         17.0%                  
                                         
                                         
Earnings from Operations         3,130               4,781                  
Addback non-cash expenses:                                        
Depreciation         559               733                  
Stock Option Expense         93               265                  
EBITDA         3,782               5,779                  


Contact:
Donna D’Amico-Annitto
486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500

