SC Markets nomination as Best Online Forex Broker

SC Markets eagerly announces their numerous award nominations, including the Best Online Forex Broker Award.LONDON, UK, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SC Markets, an award-winning institutional ECN (Electronic Communications Network ) Broker and member of the Pure Fintech Group, was nominated for the Best Online Forex Broker award at the 2020 Bangkok Financial Expo. In addition, SC Markets has been eager to announce their nominations for numerous awards related to their services and products, these are as follows: Best MT4 Broker, Best Customer Service, Fast Execution Broker, and Best PAMM Accounts.
SC Markets was founded by traders and offers their tools of the trade to the financial investment market, specializing in the provision of real and reliable liquidity. Their team consists of professional traders who place a high value on customer service. SC Markets is also authorized to work in various financial investing jurisdictions, additionally they offer access to different financial platforms, tools and instruments that clients can utilize for ‘better trading’ experiences. As a leading online forex broker, SC Markets give users the opportunity to also invest with them. The SCM Invest account allows users, with little to no experience in trading, to learn from more experienced traders by copying a preferred SCM strategy and investing in trading accordingly.
PAMM Accounts, which is an acronym for Percentage Allocation Management Modules / Money Management, is a type of forex trading consisting of pooled money. Based on the Best PAMM Accounts nomination, SC Markets offer a PAMM Account Scheme, which is a better alternative to the more traditional Hedge Fund account schemes out there, especially for people who don’t have as much expertise in the world of trading. They advise about their PAMM Account Scheme because it is easier to use, takes less time to learn its system as well to go live, it requires minimal to no start-up costs compared to more costly Hedge Funds, additionally it is an overall low maintenance account.
Some of the other features that SC Markets offer, to provide a more flexible approach to trading online, include CFD (Contract for Difference) Trading, which is a type of Derivative Trading that allows users to settle the difference between opening and closing trade prices in cash - this is a more advanced form of trading. Currency Pairs, in the forex market. Among other financial instruments from SC Markets is trade in precious metals and commodities. Global market access is one of the cornerstones of SC Markets; market liquidity is provided by high deep Pure Markets liquidity providers IS Prime and Saxo Bank.
With so many forex brokers available online, the market can come across as oversaturated leaving many users confused about who and what to use. SC Markets’ nomination for Best MT4 Broker puts them at the forefront for the current MT4 (MetaTrader 4) Platform. MT4 is a popular online trading platform, available to download from SC Markets’ website, it has Windows, IOS, and Android compatibility. However, they ensure users can have a more flexible trading experience (updated with 99.9% uptime servers) with mobile device usability, with the ‘trade on the go’ nature of this platform it’s suitable for fast-paced investors. Some attributes of the MT4 Platform include its easy-to-use interface that consists of panels where orders can easily be modified, additionally it facilitates four types of trading orders, namely, Market, Limit, Trailing Stop, and Stop Loss. The Analysis feature offers four types of charts, nine different timeframes, 33 indicators, and 30 graphical analysis tools to predict financial behavior. Another noteworthy feature is Algorithmic Trading where users can create their own trading system without needing extensive programming knowledge.
