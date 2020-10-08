Web Hosting Industry Review and Rankings released by Sitetrail
Sitetrail conducted in-depth research to rank web hosting providers according to a range of criteria.LONDON, UK, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest ranking of web hosting providers is different from anything the industry has seen so far: Eight independent analysts, one editor, with more than 40 different criteria taken into consideration. It is a dynamic rating system that changes monthly based on real time consumer data, pricing and customer satisfaction.
A web hosting provider is basically the home of your website. It’s a service that gives you the ability to make a website available to the public on the internet by offering the necessary technologies and services required for your website to feature on the internet.
There are many web hosting companies to be found so we’ll give you a quick overview of the ones that are foremost in the market shares and what you should look out for when choosing one for your business. As Adriaan Brits, the CEO of Sitetrail explains: “The global web hosting review and ranking system we have put in place, is dynamic and ongoing: it is necessary to have this in place so that consumers can make better choices and avoid some of the mistakes that come from larger web hosting providers who have bad reviews”.
Which web hosting companies have the biggest market share?
The global web hosting market is massive and anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 13.25% and get to $216.59 billion by 2025.
According to market shares, these are the top 10 web hosting providers:
· GoDaddy Group (16.95%)
· Google Cloud Web Serving (9.76%)
· AWS Web Hosting (8.46%)
· 1&1 Hosting (5.56%)
· Hostgator (3.52%)
· BlueHost (2.91%)
· Liquidweb (2.42)
· WP Engine (2.06)
· DigitalOcean (2.06)
The top 10 providers according to the Sitetrail supplier list were not based on size, but rather on features and customer satisfaction metrics. For this reason, AWS from Amazon was excluded and other smaller companies such as Siteground and Hostgator were included. Wix was not included since it is not suitable for Wordpress hosting.
What to consider when choosing a web host:
Consumers and key decision makers want the best for their business and that starts with choosing a web host that will optimize your company website. As such, spending some time deciding on the right one will have a massive pay-off and is worth the extra effort.
Before deciding on a web hosting company, customers should think about the following three things:
You need a page that loads really quickly. This might sound fairly obvious, but many web hosting companies really are better than others and you should be sure to choose one that has a reputation for a fast loading speed, preferably of three seconds.
Good customer service is essential. This is especially important if you don’t have IT experience as it is very likely that further along the line you might need some help. As the website is your primary connection with the client, your company’s reputation is on the line. So if you need help, you want to know that you can get it quickly and efficiently.
The uptime is important. You may think that your website will be up and running 24/7 when you hire a web host, but many web hosting providing services aren’t always that effective. So, when choosing a web hosting provider, decide on a service that offers 99.9% uptime.
Why comparison of web hosting services is vital:
Once you’ve established what you need from the web hosting provider depending on your business requirements, you should compare the different web hosting services to see which have the most features that will be useful to you.
Luckily, there are many online tools that will give you an overview of how web hosting services offer in relation to one another. One quick google search can really provide you with great results so most of your effort will be in reading their comparisons rather than having to formulate one yourself.
Why is it important to read hosting reviews?
After you’ve decided on what you need from your web hosting provider and narrowed down a list of web hosting services you think might benefit your company the most, you should take some time to read hosting reviews. Side by side reviews and comparisons are also useful.
Many web hosting services may have a list of really great features that they provide, but this doesn’t mean that all of them work properly. It’s a good idea to read other companies’ experiences with the service. Here you’ll get a better idea of what their strengths and weaknesses are, and how it will impact your business with them.
Some might be really helpful while others are quite difficult to work with. Previous companies will be able to give you a better idea of how quickly their pages load, what their uptime is, and whether are not they will really be there for you when you inevitably need them to resolve queries.
About the Sitetrail web hosting review system:
It is compiled by analysts who constantly measure the KPI’s that matter most to any ecommerce or online business. They consider how a business would be impacted by the most critical failures of web hosting companies and seek to provide procurement professionals with the best possible buying guide that is unbiased and up to date.
