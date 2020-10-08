Savas Mounjid wins The Best International Fiction Book for The Broken Lift

/EIN News/ -- Sharjah, UAE , Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharjah, UAE - The 31-year-old Moroccan author Savas Mounjid has become the first Moroccan and the youngest author ever to win The Best International Fiction Book (Sharjah, UAE), taking the award for his debut novel "The Broken Lift".

A bestseller in the UAE, Australia, UK, Philippines, India, Nigeria, and many more countries.

The Best International Fiction Book is given every year to a novel or short story collection, fiction, and non-fiction in English.

The winner was originally due to be announced on 1 August, but the prize organizers decided to postpone it until the end of summer due to the severe impact of the coronavirus outbreak on book sales. When the decision to delay the prize was revealed in August, The Broken Lift had then sold more than 2,000 copies – but previous winners of the prize have enjoyed large increases in sales after the announcement.

The Broken Lift is a nail-biting story of a boy "Lucca" wonder pursuing a treacherous path in the dark world of hacking.

“Lucca” who was not the average boy next door. As a bespectacled recluse, his greatest pet peeve was fun and friendships. As an ambitious nerd, his greatest fear was being unchallenged.

It was the perfect concoction for pursuing a path in the dark world of hacking, a pursuit fuelled by the need for money and the greed for power.

Until one fated day and one small misstep showed him how deep he’d gotten in, and how deadly the underworld was. With the love of his life now by his side, the stakes were manifold.

So, he fled the darkness with her. Crossed continents. Buried pasts. Started afresh.

Only for his buried past to resurrect seven years later, in a form that was darker and deadlier than before.

﻿﻿http://www.savasmounjid.com﻿

smounjid89@gmail.com

###KISSPR.COM NEWS DISCLAIMER ###

https://story.kisspr.com

This news has been published for the above source. Kiss PR Brand Story Press Release News Desk was not involved in the creation of this content. KISS PR and its distribution partners are not directly or indirectly responsible for any claims made in the above statements. Contact the vendor of the product directly.

Attachments