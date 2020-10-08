Multiverse Media LLC Acquires NewSpace Global

World’s leading online source for news and information about the NewSpace industry to be re-launched January 1st, 2021

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multiverse Communications LLC, a subsidiary of Multiverse Media LLC, a leading media company focused on space and technology, announced today they have acquired the assets of NewSpace Global , a leading commercial space industry analysis firm. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.Founded in 2011 by Richard Rocket and Lonny Israely, NewSpace Global was the first company to systematically analyze the NewSpace industry in support of providing high-fidelity market intelligence about this dynamic emerging commercial landscape. The company is known for its market-leading database of industry players featuring over 1000 commercial enterprises ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups, as well as its cutting-edge market reports covering topics ranging from small sats to emerging launch technologies to on-orbit additive manufacturing. Using a proprietary algorithm to track and predict industry trends, NewSpace Global’s online analytics platform brings together industry news and proprietary insights to create value-added information to its subscribers.“NewSpace Global was founded with the mission of equipping the next generation of space entrepreneurs with the information tools they will need to make commercialization of space possible. We are excited to have Multiverse Media now take NewSpace Global’s industry-leading online analytics platform to the next level,” said NewSpace Global CEO Allison Odyssey.In addition to continuing to provide world-class proprietary information to leading clients, Multiverse Media LLC will re-launch the NewSpace Global site with an added focus on global news and information on January 1st, 2020.About Multiverse Communications LLC and Multiverse Media LLCMultiverse Communications LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Multiverse Media LLC, a leading media company focused on space and technology and founded by space industry pioneer and visionary Dylan Taylor . Based in Denver, Multiverse Media LLC is also the publisher for leading science and technology authors, including Frank White author of “The Overview Effect” and is the Executive Producer of films focusing on space and technology, including the forthcoming film on the life and influence of Gerard K. O’Neill Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Multiverse Media LLC (the “Company’s”) mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company’s management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.