Lewisville Knolls added to F&G’s pheasant stocking program

As pheasant seasons open this October, hunters in the Upper Snake will have an additional opportunity to enjoy with the inclusion of the Lewisville Knolls into the pheasant stocking program. This will be the fourth location to receive stocked pheasants in the region along with Mud Lake, Market Lake and Cartier Slough.

As the name implies, the Lewisville Knolls property is located in close proximity to the town of Lewisville on a 1,200 acre piece of public ground managed by the Bureau of Land Management. Public access to the area is limited to a single county road entering from the north. The following directions and map specify the only legal access onto the property.

Directions

From Idaho Falls

Head north on N 5th E./N. 3400 E. (Lewisville Highway), Turn left onto E. 500 N./Ellsworth Rd. 2 miles, Turn left onto N. 3200 E. 1.5 miles, Turn left onto N. 3320 E. 43.67623 -112.0629

From I-15

Take exit 128 Osgood area, turn right onto W. 145 N./County Line Rd. 2.8 miles, Turn left onto N. 3400 E. (Lewisville Highway), Turn left onto E. 500 N./Ellsworth Rd. 2 miles, Turn left onto N. 3200, E. 1.5 miles, Turn left onto N. 3320 E.

Stocking at all four Upper Snake locations will occur weekly through the general season that runs October 17-November 30. Hunting rules for the new stocking area falls under the same rules as Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) where pheasants have been stocked.

These rules include:

An Upland Game Bird Permit is required for hunters 18 years or older. This permit allows the take of six pheasants, and multiple permits may be purchased.

The two pheasant daily bag limit, and six pheasant possession limit apply.

When a pheasant is reduced to possession, the hunter must immediately validate the permit by entering the harvest date, location code in non-erasable ink, and remove a notch from the permit for each pheasant taken.

Shooting hours are from 10 a.m. to one half hour after sunset, during the pheasant season.

All upland game bird hunters are required to wear at least 36 squares inches of visible hunter orange above the waist during pheasant season. A hunter orange hat meets this requirement. This includes all upland game bird hunters on Upland Game Bird Permit Release Areas, not just those pursuing pheasants. This is not a requirement for upland game hunters who are hunting other sites.

The Upland Game Bird Permit is not required to hunt any other upland game bird species in Idaho, including in Upland Game Bird Permit Release Areas.

The Upland Game Bird Permit is not required for pheasant hunting outside of Upland Game Bird Permit Release Areas.

Hunters are reminded that the Lewisville Knolls is public ground administered by the Bureau of Land Management but is surrounded by private property. Please be respectful of the surrounding landowners by being courteous, picking up after yourself and being mindful of nearby dwellings and livestock.

Hunters can find more information including stocking schedules, location codes, maps, and hunter requirements on Fish and Game’s Pheasant Stocking webpage. For more details about pheasant hunting, see the Upland Game, Furbearer and Turkey Seasons and Rules, or review the printed brochure available at Fish and Game license vendors.