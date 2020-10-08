Darien Dash Switches To Virtual Race Format As A Precaution For COVID-19

The 20th Annual Darien Dash Will Be Switching To An All Virtual Format for the 2020 Race

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Initially scheduled to take place in May of 2020, the Darien Dash rescheduled for August 23 because of the pandemic. Earlier this week, Mayor Joseph Marchese announced the run’s second cancellation. However, all is not lost. In place of the actual race, organizers have planned a virtual event for October 1–17th, 2020. Like the real race, the Darien Dash Virtual consists of a 10k and 5k run.

About the Darien Dash

The Chamber helps to sponsor the Darien Dash. Since its inception, the race has seen tremendous growth. Initially, the event included a 1K and 5K run. The run was so popular that organizers added a 10K run in 2011.

This year marks the 20th year of the Darien Dash race, which goes through the heart of the Chicago suburbs. Along the route, runners are captivated by the picturesque residences and parks.

The City of Darien

The City of Darien and surrounding community takes pride in being known as a city that emphasizes family and home.

Because of those hometown values, most people consider Darien to be a great place to live. Darien’s residents willingly spend time volunteering their service to keep it that way. The Chamber has a close working relationship with the citizens, business community, and the various local organizations.

Race Organizers and Sponsors

Organized by the Darien Chamber of Commerce, the Darien Dash is an annual fundraising event supported by community partners and sponsors. Some of the local sponsors include Chuck’s Southern Comfort Café, First American Bank, Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care, and Massage Envy. The Chamber advertises the run on its webpage. Each year, the proceeds from the race provide support to the people of Darien and the surrounding communities.

Who Benefits from the Race?

Part of the profits goes to the Hinsdale South Hornets for Wounded Warriors organization, the Darien VFW Memorial Post 2838. The Darien VFW donates thousands of hours in community service and hundreds of thousands of dollars to VFW programs, veteran’s assistance projects, and community outreach. A portion of the proceeds also goes to the local Darien school that has the most registered runners, above a required minimum registration of 30 applicants.

Is the Race Certified?

The Darien Dash holds a Chicago Area Runner’s Association (CARA) Certification, which means organizers are committed to following the CARA Best Practices Guidelines. The CARA Certification assures race participants that the Darien Dash is safe, operationally sound, and adheres to a set high-quality standard.

Why Was the Race Cancelled?

Like many other events across the nation, the Chamber cancelled the Darien Dash because of the pandemic. Many people were concerned about the race being a conduit for the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Although organizers cancelled the race, information about the race remained online, so people were still able to register.

Darien Virtual Dash

Whether the information about the race remained online because organizers were planning to convert to a virtual race is unknown. Hopefully, the virtual race will help the Darien Chamber of Commerce recover some of the needed funds that it needs to cover the losses suffered this year.

How Does Virtual Racing Work?

Persons who participate in the virtual race will run the distance of the race on their own and report the results. With the virtual race, runners set their route, determine if they will have aid stations and how many, and ensure their safety. Following social-distancing guidelines is recommended.

According to the information on the Daren Dash website, organizers will send instructions to the specific participants for the race for which they register. In virtual races, the participant holds dual roles as the race director and the race participant. Runners are required to run the required distance and report their results.

Just like the actual race, your family and friends can encourage you by accompanying you and cheering for you along your route. You can also establish a social media account and post videos and pictures. Your supporters can also donate online.

How Much Does the Virtual Race Cost?

The registration for the race opened on March 18, 2020. Three options are available for all who previously registered. They can switch to the virtual race, donate their registration fees to help cover the costs associated with the race, or request a refund.

The early registration fee of $35.00 for the 5K virtual run is valid through October 30, 2020. The fee increases to $40 on race day.

The early registration fee of $45.00 for the 10K virtual run is valid through October 30, 2020. The fee increases to $50 on race day

Participants can sign-up for the virtual race online. You can also donate funds to sponsor a runner. All participants who register for the 5K and 10K run will receive swag Bags.

Conclusion

Although the Darien Dash is not occurring on the streets of Darien because of the pandemic, runners can still participate in the virtual event. The race is a worthy cause that the members of the Darien VFW Memorial Post 2838 and the local school from which the participants will greatly benefit.

To learn more about the run and the participants, visit the Darien Dash website, or sign up online here: https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Darien/DarienDash5kand10k